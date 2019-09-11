Guntur Police to evacuate ‘victims of political attacks’ at ‘rehabilitation camp’

The Guntur Police are gearing to forcibly evacuate a group of men, women and children, assembled at the Wine Dealers Kalyana Mandapam, by the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) over the last eight days. The TDP, claimed that it was a ‘rehabilitation camp’, set up for ‘victims of political reprisal attacks’ by the YSR Congress Party soon after it came to power.

Senior police officials, led by Additional DGP (Law and Order) Ravi Shankar Ayyainar, have reached Guntur and are monitoring the situation. All senior leaders of the TDP, including former Ministers Prathipati Pulla Rao, Nakka Ananda Babu, former Speaker Kodela Siva Prasada Rao, former MLAs have been placed under house arrest.

Additional forces from the Armed Reserve Police and Special Police have been deployed in the town. The police also placed several YSRCP leaders under house arrest.

The police cordoned off the roads leading to the hall, where over 100 people are being provided food and shelter for over a week. While Home Minister M. Sucharita dubbed them as “paid artistes,” employed by the TDP, the party hit back alleging that “over 10 murders” took place in the aftermath of the general elections held in April this year.

Mr. Naidu had even released a 82-page booklet on the series of violent incidents across the State.

DGP Gautam Sawang said that prohibitory orders were in place under Section 144 Cr. P.C and asked both the parties to show restraint.