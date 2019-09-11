Palnadu on edge ahead of ‘Chalo Atmakuru’

The faction-ridden Palnadu region was on the boil on Tuesday with the ruling YSR Congress Party and the Telugu Desam Party bracing for a showdown. Police stepped up vigil and additional forces were rushed to Palnadu to prevent untoward incidents.

Days after TDP president N. Chandrababu Naidu gave the call for ‘Chalo Atmakuru’ on Wednesday (September 11) to highlight the alleged attacks on party men in the region by activists of the ruling party, the YSRCP picked up the gauntlet and said its leaders would also go to Atmakuru in Durgi mandal.

Director-General of Police Gautam Sawang said prohibitory orders under Section 144 Cr.P.C. were in force and consequently there was no permission for rallies or public meetings.

On Tuesday, dramatic scenes were witnessed at the makeshift rehabilitation camp set up on the premises of Wines Kalyana Mandapam as police and revenue personnel tried in vain to convince those in the camp to return to their respective towns and villages. The TDP stood its ground with the senior leaders staying put.

While the TDP claimed around 150 families were taking shelter in the camp, Home Minister M. Sucharita dubbed them ‘paid artistes.’

Police on alert

Police sounded an alert in the wake of ‘Chalo Atmakur’ plan and are taking steps to foil it.

Forces have been deployed at bus and railway stations to prevent TDP leaders and activists from entering Guntur district.

Police pickets have been arranged and vehicle checks were taken up on all the roads leading to Guntur. Police forces were mobilised at the houses of TDP leaders to prevent them from coming out.

Meanwhile, at a press conference here, party MLA Ambati Rambabu said Mr. Naidu was trying to gain mileage by trying to create an impression that the Palnadu region was in the grip of political violence.

“To counter the false propaganda, the YSRCP will organise ‘Chalo Atmakuru’ on the same day,” said Mr. Rambabu.

Minister Mopidevi Venkataramana, Gopireddy Srinivas Reddy and Bolla Brahmanaidu were present.