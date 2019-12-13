Morning digest: CAB gets President’s assent, U.K. election exit poll forecasts victory for Conservatives, and more

President Ram Nath Kovind on December 12 gave his assent to the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019, turning it into an Act According to an official notification, the Act comes into effect with its publication in the official gazette on December 11. The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill was passed by the Rajya Sabha on December 11 and by the Lok Sabha on December 9.

In this exclusive interview, his first after his release on bail in the INX Media case, former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram speaks on the Citizenship Bill and the ills plaguing the economy.

BJP general secretary and party in-charge for northeastern States Ram Madhav says the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019, fulfils the party’s promise to undo the harm of Partition and give an opportunity to those in a stateless condition.

Violent protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill (CAB), 2019, continued across several districts in the Brahmaputra Valley on Thursday with an indefinite curfew imposed in Guwahati, Dibrugarh and Tezpur. Two persons were killed in firing by security forces in Guwahati. Incidents of police firing were reported from several areas of the State capital, including Hatigaon, Lachitnagar, Bashishta, and Lalungaon. Sources at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital said 11 people were brought with gunshot injuries.

Bangladesh on December 12 summoned the Indian envoy to lodge a protest after an angry crowd attacked the convoy of the Assistant High Commissioner of Bangladesh in Guwahati. The Foreign Ministry of Bangladesh summoned Indian High Commissoner in Dhaka Riva Ganguly Das on December 12 evening and expressed concern after a security vehicle which was part of the convoy of vehicles of Assistant High Commissioner Dr. Shah Mohammad Tanvir Mansur was attacked by people protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in Guwahati.

In the wake of a statement from United States Congress members on the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill (CAB), the Government of India has spoken to lawmakers across parties in Washington to explain its position, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday, even as New Delhi grapples with the diplomatic and logistical fallout of the Bill on relations with Bangladesh and Afghanistan as well as the coming visit of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will be travelling to Washington for “2+2” talks on December 18, where they are expected to deal with some of the concerns raised.

“Today, we witness yet another potentially devastating move by the Prime Minister, as lawmakers enacted his draconian Citizenship (Amendment) Bill. However, this action is not unexpected, considering the history of Mr. Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party and its connections to strident communalism. This is yet another attempt to effectively reduce Muslims in India to second-class citizens,” Andre Carson, an Indiana Democrat and member of the U.S. House of Representatives, said in a statement.

In the aftermath of the Rajya Sabha passing the Citizenship Amendment Bill and the President giving it his assent, the U.S. urged India to protect the rights of its religious minorities.

U.K. General Election 2019 exit poll suggests Boris Johnson’s Conservatives likely to win majority of seats in Parliament. The survey predicts the Conservatives will get 368 of the 650 House of Commons seats and the Labour Party 191. It projects 55 for the Scottish National Party and 13 for the Liberal Democrats. Based on interviews with voters leaving 144 polling stations across the country, the poll is conducted for a consortium of U.K. broadcasters and regarded as a reliable, though not exact, indicator of the likely result.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday slammed Time magazine’s naming of Greta Thunberg as 2019 Person of the Year, saying the Swedish teen climate activist should “chill” and go see a movie. The exchange came after Time on Wednesday the 16-year-old, who last year launched the “Fridays For Future,” protest against global warming that has since grown into a worldwide movement and seen her tipped as a potential Nobel laureate. The backlash on social media was swift, with numerous critics assailing Mr. Trump for what they saw as bullying, although some high profile tweeters came to the President’s defence.

India may have run away with the series by raising its standard when it mattered most, but the manner in which the T20I series versus West Indies panned out over the last week, both camps will have plenty of positives to take from three games. Despite losing the series, West Indies will be a happy bunch going into the ODI series, which starts at Chepauk on Sunday. Captain Kieron Pollard admitted that some of the individuals — especially the likes of Kesrick Williams, Hayden Walsh, Shimron Hetmeyer, Lendl Simmons, besides himself — have ensured that the Windies build-up for the T20 World Cup in Australia next October is on the right track.

Defending champion P.V. Sindhu’s campaign in the year-ending BWF World Tour Final was all but over after the Indian lost to China’s Chen Yufei 22-20, 16-21, 12-21 here on Thursday. Just like in her campaign opener against Japan’s Akane Yamaguchi on Wednesday, Sindhu squandered a game advantage to lose yet again in 72 minutes, virtually bowing out of contention for the knockouts. Trailing 17-20, Sindhu staged a dramatic turnaround to score five straight points and claim the first game. However, the Chinese rallied to win the second game after a strong start.