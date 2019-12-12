Second loss virtually ends Sindhu’s chances in BWF World Tour

Defending champion P.V. Sindhu’s campaign in the year-ending BWF World Tour Final was all but over after the Indian lost to China’s Chen Yufei 22-20, 16-21, 12-21 here on Thursday.

Just like in her campaign opener against Japan’s Akane Yamaguchi on Wednesday, Sindhu squandered a game advantage to lose yet again in 72 minutes, virtually bowing out of contention for the knockouts.

Trailing 17-20, Sindhu staged a dramatic turnaround to score five straight points and claim the first game. However, the Chinese rallied to win the second game after a strong start.

Too good in decider

Chen, who has been in rampaging form this season having won all six of her finals, including the All England Championships, carried the momentum into the decider and left Sindhu stunned with her wide repertoire of shots.

Coming into the match with a strong 6-3 head-to-head record, Sindhu struggled to match Chen initially, as the Chinese used her smashes to good effect and grabbed an 8-4 lead and then extended it to 16-12.

But the the reigning World champion turned it around superbly and clinched the opening game in 24 minutes.

The second game started on an even keel but from 7-7, Chen went ahead before leading 19-12 in favour of the Chinese. With a drop shot, the World No. 2 claimed the second game and restored parity. The second game also lasted 24 minutes.

A confident Chen was in her element in the decider and rarely gave the World No. 6 an opportunity to come back into the Group A match.

Sindhu will play He Bing Jiao on Friday but that could well be a dead rubber as far as her chances of progressing further are concerned.