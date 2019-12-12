Citizenship (Amendment) Bill is a clear signal, a blunt signal to Muslims: Chidambaram

In this exclusive interview, his first after his release on bail in the INX Media case, former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram speaks on the Citizenship Bill and the ills plaguing the economy.

Now that the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) has been passed, where do you go from here? Your tweet did hint about that Bill might be challenged in the Supreme Court.

It’s not a hint. It will happen. I think already a number of people are getting ready to challenge the Bill. Whether political parties will formally challenge the Bill, I cannot say, but it will be challenged by a number of concerned citizens and groups.

There are people like Harish Salve and former judges who are saying that it does not necessarily violate Article 14.

Obviously, there will be two sides to argue the matter. But I think the weight of argument lies in favour of holding that the bill is unconstitutional. First, the classification itself is a suspect classification. If there are half a dozen neighbours, why do you pick only three neighbours? If there are 10 communities which are persecuted for one reason or another, why do you pick out only six communities? So I think even the classification is highly vulnerable to attack.

Assam has virtually erupted, other States in the Northeast are also pretty tense. Why do you think the government went ahead at this time?

Government was taken by surprise when it found that the bulk of the 1.9 million people finally excluded under NRC (National Register of Citizens) were Bengali Hindus. That’s what Derek O’Brien [Trinamool Congress MP] said in Parliament. Now the bulk of them are Bengali Hindus. It’s very unlikely though that all of them are illegal migrants. They had to find a way in which to take the Bengali Hindu out of the 1.9 million NRC list.

Some critics say that this is brining in Hindu Rashtra through the backdoor. What is your take?

It is. It is a clear signal, a blunt signal to the Muslim community of India: ‘Listen you are not equal. You are in India but you are not equal’. This is the Golwalkar-Savarkar theory: you can live in India, you can work in India but you will not be entitled to the rights and privileges of an Indian citizen. NRC and CAB are Siamese twins. If NRC comes first, all the alleged illegal immigrants will be taken out and the CAB will bring back the six communities, leaving the Muslims high and dry. If the CAB is taken first, CAB will include the six communities and NRC cannot exclude them thereafter. Therefore, clearly the object of CAB and NRC is to exclude only the Muslims.

You have handled the Ministry of Home Affairs, and have been privy to data and information. What do you make out of these [NRC] numbers? What is the extent of migration? In Assam, the perception is that numbers are much higher than 1.9 million.

None of these numbers are reliable. Remember, India was one country. One country was divided into two and then three. This kind of cross migration is inevitable. In a country which was one and became two and became three, it is inevitable. It is one thing to stop migration, illegal migration. But it’s another thing to try to reverse illegal migration.

Many countries have succeeded in the first project but most countries fail when you try to reverse the migration. In fact, in recent times there has been no country which has been able to reverse the migration.

What about national security aspects?

There are no concerns of national security by this kind of displacement by people. National security concerns are where agencies of one country plant their people in another country. In fact, I saw a report where a RAW [Research and Analysis Wing] officer testified before a parliamentary panel that the bill will actually enable foreign agencies. They (the immigrants) are not a national security threat. They are here to eke a livelihood. They are so poor.

You have accused the government of being clueless. if Mr. Chidambaram were to handle the economy at this juncture what are the four or five things he would do?

First, tell the Prime Minister: let’s admit our mistakes: demonetisation; a poorly drafted and poorly implemented GST; tax terrorism and excessive powers to the taxing and other investigating agencies completely disproportionate to the nature of the problems that we face.

Today, any officer of any department can send out a notice. So, first, let’s admit our mistakes. Secondly, admit that our diagnosis of the problem was wrong. Even day before yesterday, the Chief Economic Advisor said these are cyclical problems. Whereas economist after economist — including Raghuram Rajan [former RBI Governor] — day before yesterday said this is a structural problem.

If the first two pieces of advice are not accepted by the Prime Minister, my third advice to the Finance Minister is to resign.

This government is catering to the corporate class not even to the supply side. You took away ₹1.75 lakh crore from the RBI saying that this would be used for bridging the deficit and for investment. Instead you gave away ₹1.5 lakh crore to the corporate class as tax cut, which benefits about 800 companies. And now you say I am facing a deficit and I’m going to raise the GST, which is a regressive tax.

So, you cut corporate tax and burden the common people with a regressive tax. This is exactly the thing that you should not be doing, but you’re doing it. Which is why I say you’re completely clueless.

The Congress talks about the economic distress but BJP keeps winning elections. Look at the Karnataka bypolls two days back...

Don’t relate economy to buying elections. Why? Because bye-elections are managed. In the Parliament election in Tamil Nadu, the DMK alliance sweeps all the seats. But in two bye-elections, the AIADMK wipes out the huge majority of the DMK and wins by its own huge majority.

If you want to take an election as a bellwether, the two elections are Haryana and Maharashtra and now Jharkhand. In Haryana, the BJP balloon was pricked, in Maharashtra the BJP was defeated at its own game. Let’s see what Jharkhand throws up.

Do you see a political revival for the opposition parties... for the Congress?

I think the parties are reviving. But there is still some distance to go because they have to agree to, at least, to the nominal leadership of the Congress Party. That is the largest party in the Opposition. They have to all agree that if the opposition forms the government, it will be a Congress that will lead the Cabinet. Many of them have reservations on that score. The second they have to agree on a common minimum programme. And that’s not very easy to work out, and there are so many political parties.

The Congress itself has a leadership issue now. Mrs. Gandhi has become the interim chief and there is a section of Congress leaders who wants Rahul Gandhi back but he doesn’t seem to be interested. There seems to be confusion.

The Congress has a problem. We have found a temporary solution to the problem by asking Mrs. Gandhi to assume the Office of interim leader. And I think eventually the Congress leaders have to sit down together and find the leader who will run the party machinery.

See, running the party is one thing from leading the nation. Sometimes fact it will be a happy coincidence, the party leader can also be the leader of the nation. But at the moment we need party leaders to lead the party at the Centre and in the States. Elections will come and that will throw up natural leaders if we have to lead the State or lead the country.

You spent 106 days in judicial remand and at the press conference , you talked about your spine, neck and back are stronger. Perhaps a hint that you had to go undergo a lot of discomfort. Would you like to share?

I can say, barring one or two things which were overcome by obtaining court orders, I cannot complain about the manner in which I was treated by the jailers and the fellow inmates. They were extremely kind, extremely supportive.

When you look back at those 106 days, what do you what comes to your mind?

What comes to my mind is that our criminal justice system, at least, the procedural criminal justice system, appears to be badly broken. It requires to be repaired. There are 14,000 under trials in that jail and nobody gets bail. And many of them would have spent seven-five years. Let me underline that the procedural criminal justice system is badly broken.