Dhaka protests attack on Assistant High Commissioner’s convoy in Guwahati

Bangladesh on December 12 summoned the Indian envoy to lodge a protest after an angry crowd attacked the convoy of the Assistant High Commissioner of Bangladesh in Guwahati.

The Foreign Ministry of Bangladesh summoned Indian High Commissoner in Dhaka Riva Ganguly Das on December 12 evening and expressed concern after a security vehicle which was part of the convoy of vehicles of Assistant High Commissioner Dr. Shah Mohammad Tanvir Mansur was attacked by people protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in Guwahati.

Dr. Mansur’s convoy was returning home from the airport at the time of the incident. Acting Foreign Secretary Kamrul Ahsan demanded more security for the diplomatic mission in Guwahati. Bangladesh media reported that the Indian envoy had responded saying that authorities have already taken steps to ensure safety of the diplomatic mission of Bangladesh. In view of the ongoing protests, India has already strengthened the security requirements of the Assistant High Commissioner, and his staff members in Guwahati.

India was informed that the mob had also broken signboards and markers near the address in Guwahati.

In a statement issued late on December 12, the Bangladesh Foreign Ministry said that it is considering the attack by the protesters as a “one-off” incident.