Morning digest | Panic-stricken Kashmiri Pandits go on leave in Kashmir Valley; India, China patrols face off in Tawang, and more

Scores of Kashmiri Pandits abstained from attending offices and many went on a 10-day leave in the Valley on Friday, in the wake of targeted killings of two Pandits among seven other civilians in the past one week. Widespread protests were held in Jammu and Kahmir against the killings.

After 68 years, Air India is all set to return to the Tata fold. Tata Sons subsidiary Talace Pvt Ltd emerged as the winning bidder for the debt-laden national carrier after quoting an enterprise value of ₹18,000 crore. The government will take a hit of ₹28,844 crore.

A suicide bomber attacked a mosque in Afghanistan's northeastern Kunduz Province on October 8, killing at least 46 people and wounding more than 140, the state-run Bakhtar news agency said.

Some Chinese soldiers of a large patrol team were detained for few hours by the Indian Army after such teams of the sides were engaged in a minor face-off and clashed near Yangtse in Tawang Sector of Arunachal Pradesh last week, according to official sources.

Ashish Mishra, son of Union Minister Ajay Mishra, did not turn up for questioning in Lakhimpur Kheri despite a summons issued to him by police in connection with the Tikonia incident in which he is accused of murder.

His father Ajay Mishra, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, told reporters in Lucknow that Ashish alias Monu did not go to the police as he was unwell.

Protesting farm unions have issued a call for farmers to again gather in strength in Tikunia in Uttar Pradesh on October 12, the “antim ardaas” day when last rites will be conducted for the farmers who died at Lakhimpur Kheri last Sunday. From there, the ashes of the victims will be taken to all districts of U.P., to the gurudwaras of Punjab, and to all States of the country, to spread the message that “the BJP government is terrorising farmers”, according to leaders of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), which held its general body meeting at the Singhu border on Friday.

After a court refused him bail in a drug seizure case, Aryan Khan, Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son, was sent to the Arthur Road prison in Mumbai on October 8.

Along with him, five other men arrested in the case too were sent to the same jail. Two women, including model Munmun Dhamecha, were sent to Byculla women’s prison.

The digital divide caused by online classes will defeat the fundamental right of every poor child to study in mainstream schools, the Supreme Court warned on Friday. The court rued how the right to education of little children now hinges on who can afford “gadgets” for online classes and who cannot.

The Centre on Friday recommended 31 candidates from private sector and public sector undertakings for appointment at senior and mid-level positions in various Union Ministries under the “lateral entry” programme on “contract basis”. The most number of such appointments — six — are to the Ministry of Finance.

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday voted unanimously to maintain status quo with regard to the policy repo rate and by a majority of 5 to 1 to retain the accommodative policy stance.

A global deal to ensure big companies pay a minimum tax rate of 15% and make it harder for them to avoid taxation has been agreed after Ireland, Estonia and Hungary agreed to sign up to the elusive landmark accord.

The 2021 Nobel Peace Prize was awarded on Friday to journalists Maria Ressa of the Philippines and Dmitry Muratov of Russia. The Norwegian Nobel Committee cited their fight for freedom of expression, stressing that it is vital in promoting peace.

Google will prohibit ads and monetisation on content that denies the existence and causes of climate change. The policy change will apply to advertisers, publishers and YouTube creators from next month.

Defending champions Mumbai Indians beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 42 runs in a high-scoring game here on Friday but their spirited effort was not enough to take them to the IPL play-offs.

A last-ball six by K.S. Bharat powered Royal Challengers Bangalore to a seven-wicket win over Delhi Capitals in a thrilling finish to their Indian Premier League match that shifted this way and that in Dubai on Friday.