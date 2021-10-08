Suicide bomber kills at least 46 at Afghanistan mosque

Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the attack.

A suicide bomber attacked a mosque in Afghanistan's northeastern Kunduz Province on October 8, killing at least 46 people and wounding more than 140, the state-run Bakhtar news agency said.

Video footage showed bodies surrounded by debris inside the mosque that is used by people from the minority Shia Muslim community.

Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the attack, the group said on its Telegram channels.

The blast follows several attacks, including one at a mosque in Kabul, in recent weeks, some of which have been claimed by the Islamic State.

The attacks have underscored security challenges for the Taliban, which took over the country in August and have since carried out operations against Islamic State cells in Kabul.

"This afternoon, an explosion took place in a mosque of our Shia compatriots... as a result of which a number of our compatriots were martyred and wounded," Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said on Twitter.