Aryan Khan sent to Arthur Road prison

Along with him, five other men arrested in the case too were sent to the same jail.

After a court refused him bail in a drug seizure case, Aryan Khan, Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son, was sent to the Arthur Road prison in Mumbai on October 8.

Along with him, five other men arrested in the case too were sent to the same jail. Two women, including model Munmun Dhamecha, were sent to Byculla women’s prison, a police official said.

They are likely to spend the weekend in the quarantine cells of the two prisons as the Sessions Court, where they will need to file appeal for bail, would not be working on October 9, the second Saturday of the month, police sources said.

The Narcotics Control Bureau has arrested 18 persons so far after raiding a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast and allegedly recovering narcotic drugs.

Incidentally, the court’s order rejecting bail to Aryan Khan came on his mother Gauri Khan’s 51st birthday.

Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Anil Singh, appearing for the NCB, opposed the bail pleas, arguing that the Magistrate had no jurisdiction to hear the applications.