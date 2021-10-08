Cricket

Indian Premier League 2021 | RCB captain Kohli wins toss, elects to bowl against Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant and Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli.  

Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bowl against Delhi Capitals in their Indian Premier League game here on Friday.

RCB remained unchanged for the game as did Delhi Capitals from their last match against Chennai Super Kings.

Teams:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (captain), Devdutt Padikkal, K S Bharat, AB de Villiers, Glenn Maxwell, Dan Christian, Harshal Patel, George Garton, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shahbaz Ahmed, Md Siraj.

Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant (captain), Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Ripal Patel, Shimron Hetmyar, Shreyas Iyer, R Ashwin, Anrich Nortje, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Kagiso Rabada.


