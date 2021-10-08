Business

RBI keeps policy rate unchanged for 8th time in a row

A file photo of RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das   | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India, (RBI), on Friday, October 8, 2021, voted 5:1 to keep the policy repo rate unchanged at 4%.

The decision was taken '"o continue with accommodative stance to revive, sustain growth on durable basis," RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said.

Stating that the RBI took over 100 measures since onset of COVID-19 pandemic, Mr. Das said the inflation trajectory turning more favourable than anticipated. The economic activity too is slowly picking up, he said.


