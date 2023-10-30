Morning Digest | 9 dead, 32 injured as trains collide near Vizianagaram; India beats England to continue its World Cup march and more

October 30, 2023 06:47 am | Updated 06:47 am IST

At least 9 dead, 32 injured as two trains collide near Vizianagaram in Andhra Pradesh

At least nine people were killed and more than 32 injured after two trains collided on the Howrah-Chennai line in Vizianagaram district of Andhra Pradesh on October 29 evening, officials said. PTI quoted Biswajit Sahu, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of the ECR as saying that at least nine people were killed in the incident. According to the information provided by Vizianagaram District Collector S. Nagalakshmi, at least 32 people were injured.

IND vs ENG | India wallops England to continue its majestic march

In the sprawling Gangetic Plains, India’s fertile run in the current World Cup continued unhindered. At the Ekana Stadium here on Sunday, the Men in Blue notched their sixth win on the trot, defending 229 for nine with tigerish zeal and keeping it well beyond England’s grasp. India bowled out the visitors for 129 in 34.5 overs and won by 100 runs.

Bomb blasts kill two, injure 41 worshippers at Jehovah’s Witnesses convention in Kerala’s Kalamassery

At least two successive explosions ripped through a crowded Jehovah’s Witnesses prayer convention at Kalamassery in Ernakulam on October 29 morning, killing two people and injuring 41 other worshippers. The police identified one of the deceased as 53-year-old Kumari from Thodupuzha. The other victim remained unidentified.

Shiv Sena MLAs disqualification row | Maharashtra Speaker to meet Solicitor-General ahead of Supreme Court hearing

Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar on Sunday left for New Delhi to meet with Solicitor General Tushar Mehta ahead of the Supreme Court’s scheduled hearing on October 30 of the plea filed by the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) faction, which has been urging the Speaker to expedite disqualification proceedings against legislators of the ruling Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena group.

Security tightened at Jewish places of worship

The Tamil Nadu police have deployed armed security guards at five Jewish places of worship across the State, Director-General of Police/Head of Police Force Shankar Jiwal has said. Following the alleged blasts at a convention centre in Kalamassery near Kochi on Sunday, which left one person dead and 30 others injured, the State police put in place access-control measures at Jewish settlements in different locations, including the one near Kodaikanal in Dindigul district.

Crowd storms Russian airport to protest flight from Israel

Hundreds of people on Sunday stormed into the main airport in Russia’s Dagestan region and onto the landing field to protest the arrival of an airliner from Tel Aviv, Israel, Russian news agencies and social media reported. Authorities closed the airport in Makhachkala, the capital of the predominantly Muslim region, and police converged on the facility. There were no immediate reports of injuries or arrests.

12 people die in a plane crash in the Brazilian Amazon

Twelve people aboard a small aircraft died in a crash Sunday morning in Brazil’s Amazon region. The plane went down near the main airport in Rio Branco, the capital of Acre state, according to the press office of Gov. Gladson Cameli. Video supposedly of the crash site on social media showed flaming wreckage in the forest.

If Shinde is disqualified, he will be elected via Legislative Council to continue as CM, says Fadnavis

Amid the raging disqualification tussle between the rival Shiv Sena groups, Maharashtra Deputy CM and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Devendra Fadnavis exuded confidence that Chief Minister Eknath Shinde would not be disqualified, remarking that even if that happened in the unlikely event, then Mr. Shinde would be elected as an MLC and retain the top post.

U.S. says burden on Israel to distinguish between Hamas, Gaza civilians

Israel must protect innocent Gaza residents by distinguishing between Hamas militants and civilians in the Palestinian territory, the White House warned on Sunday ahead of a call between President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Israel’s military has been urged to avoid civilian casualties in Gaza, where health officials in the Hamas-run territory say more than 8,000 people have already died in three weeks of air strikes that Israel has conducted in retaliation for Hamas’s unprecedented deadly attacks on October 7.