Security tightened at Jewish places of worship across Tamil Nadu

Bomb detection squad posted at checkposts along inter-State borders: DGP

October 30, 2023 01:03 am | Updated 02:22 pm IST - CHENNAI

S Vijay Kumar
S. Vijay Kumar
DGP Shankar Jiwal has instructed Commissioners/SPs of all cities/districts to intensify security arrangements at places of worship and other establishments. File

DGP Shankar Jiwal has instructed Commissioners/SPs of all cities/districts to intensify security arrangements at places of worship and other establishments. File | Photo Credit: M. Periasamy

The Tamil Nadu police have deployed armed security guards at five Jewish places of worship across the State, Director-General of Police/Head of Police Force Shankar Jiwal has said.

Following the alleged blasts at a convention centre in Kalamassery near Kochi on Sunday, October 29, 2023 which left one person dead and 30 others injured, the State police put in place access-control measures at Jewish settlements in different locations, including the one near Kodaikanal in Dindigul district.

“Besides posting of pickets at these locations, we have also stationed bomb detection experts at checkposts along the State borders. Sniffer dogs are being deployed to check goods carriage and other suspicious vehicles. A general alert has been sounded after the incident in Kerala,” Mr. Jiwal told The Hindu on Sunday.

The DGP, who is in Madurai to supervise the Thevar Jayanthi guru puja events to be held in Pasumpon (Ramanathapuram district) on Monday, reviewed the security arrangements with senior police officers after reports of the blasts.

He has instructed Commissioners/Superintendents of Police of all cities/districts to intensify security arrangements at places of worship and other establishments, including railway stations, airports, malls and other areas of public gathering.

Special teams, he said, would conduct random checks at isolated houses/buildings in areas bordering other States to check for storage of explosive substances.

Police had mounted surveillance in places with a history of blasts or making of explosives. Officers were also directed to visit storage places of licenced explosives dealers and verify the stock position, he added.

