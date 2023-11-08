November 08, 2023 07:18 am | Updated 07:18 am IST

Bihar seeks to raise quota to 65% after tabling caste survey

The Bihar Cabinet has approved a proposal to increase reservations in the State for Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs), Other Backward Classes (OBCs) and Extremely Backward Classes (EBCs) to 65%, from the current 50% quota, crossing the ceiling set by the Supreme Court. A Bill to implement the hike will be introduced on November 9, during the ongoing Winter Session of the State Assembly.

Mother, 3 family members of soldier abducted by mob in Manipur; father injured

Four tribals, members of a soldier’s family, including his mother are missing after they were snatched by a mob when their vehicle was stopped at a security checkpoint near Kangchup Chingkhong village in Manipur’s Kangpokpi district on Tuesday, a defence source said.

Yadavs hold most government jobs among OBCs, finds Bihar’s caste-based survey

Social, economic and educational data from the State government’s caste-based survey report was tabled by Parliamentary Affairs Department Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary in the Bihar Assembly on Tuesday, the second day of the winter session, in the presence of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. The report was tabled in both Houses, and copies of it were distributed among legislators.

Former J&K Minister Lal Singh arrested by ED in money laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on November 7 evening arrested Dogra Swabhiman Sangathan (DSS) chairman and former Member of Parliament Chaudhary Lal Singh in Jammu in a case related to irregularities in acquiring land by a non-governmental organisation (NGO) run by his wife.

Curbs on fireworks binding on all States: Supreme Court

Days before Deepavali celebrations, the Supreme Court clarified on Tuesday that its orders to minimise air and noise pollution caused by firecrackers bind States across the country and not just Delhi National Capital Region.

Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls | On a political high road from Bhopal to Chhindwara via Budhni

The national highway from Bhopal to Nagpur could easily be one of the most politically significant routes in Madhya Pradesh now. Around 70 km from Bhopal is Budhni, the constituency of incumbent Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, while Chhindwara, the bastion of Congress veteran Kamal Nath, is roughly 280 km away from the State capital.

Need to frame guidelines to protect journalists’ digital privacy: SC

The Supreme Court on Tuesday highlighted the need to frame guidelines to protect privacy of journalists when their personal digital devices are seized by the Central agencies. In a significant step to protect the freedom of press, a Bench of Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Sudhanshu Dhulia reminded the government that “privacy has been made a fundamental right”.

Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections 2023 | Congress deliberately skipped CIC selection meeting: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday attacked Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury for “deliberately skipping” the meeting of the selection committee that appointed the new Chief Information Commissioner (CIC), claiming that the largest Opposition party “hate Dalits”.

After viral video, IT Ministry issues warning to social media sites on deepfakes

After a so-called ‘deepfake’ video clip of actor Rashmika Mandanna went viral on social media platforms like Instagram, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has now sent notices to “all social media intermediaries,” reminding them that impersonation online is illegal, said a press release.

A time for ‘difficult but necessary’ decisions: King Charles outlines Sunak’s agenda as U.K. heads to elections

Britain’s King Charles III opened a new session of the country’s parliament on Wednesday, unveiling the legislative agenda of the Conservative government of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

ICC World Cup 2023, AUS vs AFG | Maxwell’s epic double ton upstages Afghanistan

For Glenn Maxwell, it was all about a lot of grit and a bit of luck! At the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday, he stamped his class with a career-best unbeaten 201 as Australia snatched a three-wicket victory against Afghanistan from the jaws of defeat and sealed a spot in the World Cup semifinals.