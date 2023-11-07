HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Congress never forgets to abuse me, says PM Modi in M.P.; accuses it of opposing President Murmu's election

“The (Congress) party also did not attend the swearing-in of the country’s first Dalit chief information commissioner (CIC) despite getting an invitation in advance,” Mr. Modi said

November 07, 2023 03:46 pm | Updated 03:46 pm IST - Sidhi (Madhya Pradesh)

PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during a public meeting in Sidhi November 7, 2023 ahead of Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during a public meeting in Sidhi November 7, 2023 ahead of Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections. | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday attacked the Congress, saying it never forgets to abuse him, and alleged that the party also opposed the candidature of the country's first tribal woman President Droupadi Murmu.

He was addressing an election rally in Sidhi district of Madhya Pradesh, where Assembly elections will be held on November 17.

"Congress never forgets to abuse me daily...It even opposed the election of the country's first tribal woman President as it is only interested in the vote bank of tribals and not their welfare. The party also did not attend the swearing-in of the country's first Dalit chief information commissioner (CIC) despite getting an invitation in advance," Mr. Modi said.

ALSO READ
Kept in the dark; democratic norms thrown to wind, says Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on selection of Chief Information Commissioner

The Prime Minister also said that by stopping scams, his government saved the money involved in them and it resulted in the framing of schemes for poor people.

"₹13,000 crore are being spent on 'PM Vishwakarma' scheme for traditional artisans and craftspeople," he added.

PM Modi said his government was developing a major solar power centre of the country in the Vindhya region of the State.

Related Topics

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections 2023 / Assembly Elections / Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.