Nitish Kumar for hike in quotas for SCs, STs and OBCs; legislation likely in current assembly session

November 07, 2023 05:28 pm | Updated 05:28 pm IST - Patna

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on November 7 told the State Assembly that he was in favour of raising the quotas for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes in the State.

Mr. Kumar made a statement to this effect while taking part in a debate that followed tabling of a detailed report on the caste survey commissioned by his government.

The Chief Minister was of the view that reservations for the OBCs needed to be raised from 50 to 65% while for the SCs and STs, which together account for a 17% quota, the limit should be raised to 22%.

“We will do the needful after due consultations. It is our intent to effect these changes in the current session,” he said.