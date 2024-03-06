March 06, 2024 06:26 am | Updated 06:26 am IST

Seven more Indians forced to fight in Russia seek government help

A group of seven more Indians stuck on the Russia-Ukraine border released two videos this week seeking the government’s help to return to India.

INDIA leaders are nepotistic, living only for their families: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi strongly criticised the Indian National Developmental, Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), asserting that its nepotistic leaders intensified their attacks on him due to their inability to counter his government’s policies, accomplishments, and dedication.

Sandeshkhali case | Calcutta High Court transfers probe into attack on ED officers to CBI

The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday ordered the transfer of the probe into an attack on Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials at Sandeshkhali on January 5 from the West Bengal Police to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Congress manifesto’s key focus likely to be on livelihood issues

A foolproof system to prevent paper leaks of professional recruitment exams, providing an allowance to unemployed youth, offering cooking gas cylinders for ₹450 and a low-interest rate on education loans are some of the proposals the Congress party may promise in its 2024 Lok Sabha manifesto.

Nitish Kumar seeks Bihar Assembly poll simultaneously with Lok Sabha election, sources say

The seat-sharing calculus of both the ruling alliance and the Opposition camp in Bihar is stuck, due to different variables.

National Conference leaders meet in Srinagar as seat-sharing talks with Congress remain inconclusive

The National Conference (NC), which held several rounds of talks with its ally Congress recently over seat sharing recently, on March 5 held a meeting of top leadership in Srinagar to discuss the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

At Sambhajinagar rally, Amit Shah lashes out at the dynastic ambitions of INDIA alliance parties

Accusing leaders of the Opposition Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc of caring only about the political ambitions of their kin, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on March 5 said that those who worked only for the welfare of their sons, daughters, and nephews were incapable of working for the welfare of the country.

Google reinstates Indian apps, will require payment of dues

Google is reinstating dozens of apps that were delisted by the company on March 1 for resisting the firm’s platform fees on in-app payments, the tech company said in a statement on March 5. “In the spirit of cooperation, we are temporarily reinstating the apps of the developers with appeals pending in the Supreme Court,” a Google spokesperson said, referring to apps by developers like Bharat Matrimony and Kuku FM.

Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, Threads logins restored after widespread outage

A technical issue caused widespread login issues for a few hours across Meta’s Facebook, Instagram, Threads and Messenger platforms on March 5.

Trump aims for Super Tuesday knockout in White House campaign

Donald Trump looked to cement his hold on the Republican presidential nomination with a sweep of Super Tuesday primaries, all but kicking off the formal campaign against President Joe Biden and an attempted shock return to the White House.

Foreign state actors stashed illicit funds in Paytm bank accounts: Financial Intelligence Unit

“Extensive illegal activity” perpetrated by multiple businesses managed by “a syndicate of individuals connected to a foreign state” who cheated lakhs of Indians by offering “fraudulent services including prohibited gambling activities and dating services” was the trigger for the ₹5.49 crore fine imposed on Paytm Payments Bank Limited (PPBL) by India’s Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) last week.