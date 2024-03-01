GIFT a SubscriptionGift
BJP saving examination mafia, corrupt people: Priyanka Gandhi on Agra exam paper leak

The mathematics and biology question papers of the Uttar Pradesh class 12 board exam were allegedly shared on a WhatsApp group an hour after the examinations began on February 29.

March 01, 2024 04:23 pm | Updated 04:24 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Students being checked at a centre as they arrive to appear in the Board exams.

Students being checked at a centre as they arrive to appear in the Board exams. | Photo Credit: PTI

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday slammed the BJP over yet another exam paper leak incident in Uttar Pradesh, accusing the ruling party of hollowing out the foundation of crores of children and youths to save the examination mafia and corrupt people.

The mathematics and biology question papers of the Uttar Pradesh class 12 board exam were allegedly shared on a WhatsApp group an hour after the examinations began on February 29, prompting authorities to lodge a police complaint. On the complaint of the District Inspector of Schools, Agra, Dinesh Kumar, an FIR has been registered in Fatehpur Sikri.

Tagging a media report on it, Priyanka Gandhi said in a post in Hindi on X, "Paper leaked once again! Why so? Under BJP rule, from job exams to board exams, almost every paper is getting leaked!"

Board examinations are the first challenge that children face when they learn to build their future, the Congress general secretary said. If such a "big betrayal" happens to them at this juncture, what will they do next, she asked.

"To save the examination mafia and the corrupt people sitting in the government, the BJP is also hollowing the foundation of crores of children and youth," she said.

ALSO READ
Fresh protests erupt in U.P. seeking re-exam for posts citing ‘paper leak’

Does the BJP not want the children of the state to improve their future by getting a good education, the Congress general secretary asked.

The principal of Atar Singh Inter College, Rajhauli, in Kiraoli of Fatehpur Sikri, his son, who works as a computer operator at the institute, and others have been named in the complaint, the FIR stated. It has been alleged that the question papers were posted on the WhatsApp group "All Principals Agra" by the principal's son.

This incident comes days after the Uttar Pradesh government cancelled the police constable recruitment examination following allegations of a question paper leak and ordered a re-test within six months.

Uttar Pradesh / Bharatiya Janata Party

