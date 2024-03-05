GIFT a SubscriptionGift
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Meta’s Facebook, Instagram down for tens of thousands

There were more than 300,000 reports of outages for Facebook, while there were more than 20,000 reports for Instagram according to Downdetector.com

March 05, 2024 09:51 pm | Updated 09:55 pm IST

Reuters
Image for representation.

Image for representation. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Meta Platforms-owned Facebook and Instagram were down for hundreds of thousands of users across the globe on Tuesday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

The disruptions started around 10:00 am ET, with more than 300,000 reports of outages for Facebook and about 40,000 reports for Instagram, according to the website.

“We’re aware people are having trouble accessing our services. We are working on this now,” Meta spokesperson Andy Stone said in a post on X social media.

Meta’s status dashboard showed the application programming interface for WhatsApp Business was also facing issues. There were around 200 reports of outages for WhatsApp on Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from several sources, including users.

The outage was among the top trending topics on X, formerly Twitter, with several users saying they had suddenly been logged out of the Meta-owned social media platforms.

