West Bengal ration scam | ED team raiding Trinamool leader’s residence attacked

January 05, 2024 01:06 pm | Updated January 06, 2024 12:00 am IST - Kolkata

The Enforcement Directorate on Friday said that three of its officers were injured when a mob attacked the team that was dispatched to conduct raids at the residence of Trinamool Congress leader Sahajahan Sheikh in Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district.

The requisite complaint has been made to jurisdictional police for registration of FIR and necessary action against culprits, the agency added.

“ED officials while discharging their duties were badly attacked by crowds (suspected to be instigated by Sahajahan Sheikh and his associates). Three officers have suffered grievous injuries as the mob has marched towards the ED officials with an intention to cause death. They are being treated at the hospital. Other officers had to escape from the place of the incident without conducting search to save their lives as the mob became very violent and even chased the officials so as to deter the officials from performing their official duty. The Mob also snatched/robbed/stole the personal/official belongings of the ED officials such as their mobile phones, laptop, cash, wallets, etc,” the statement added.

The ED team, accompanied by a few personnel of the central forces, arrived at the local leader’s house around 7.10 a.m. When they tried to break the gate’s lock to enter the residence, after waiting for an hour, the mob turned violent. The officers sustained injuries and several vehicles were ransacked. Media persons were attacked as well and their equipment was broken.

The searches scheduled were in connection with alleged irregularities in the public distribution system. State Minister Jyoti Priya Mallick was arrested by the ED in the case last year.

Also Read | West Bengal ration scam: 30% PDS for priority households diverted says ED

The mob claimed to be supporters of Mr. Sheikh and raised slogans against the ED. The central agency is investigating several scams in the State, including the teachers recruitment scam and PDS scam, and has questioned several leaders of the ruling establishment, including former Minister Abhishek Banerjee. This is the first time ED officers have been attacked in the State. Mr. Sheikh is an influential leader from Sandeshkhali block and is considered close to Mr. Banerjee. Allegations against him had also surfaced during the panchayat elections 2023.

Governor C.V. Ananda Bose said that if the State government fails in its basic duty, then the Constitution of India will take its course. “It is a ghastly incident. It is alarming and deplorable. It is the duty of a civilised government to stop barbarism and vandalism in a democracy. If a govt fails in its basic duty, then the Constitution of India will take its course. I reserve all my constitutional options for appropriate action. This pre-election violence should find an early end, and this is the beginning of that end,” he said. He also summoned senior officials of the State government, including the Director General of State Police.

The attack evoked sharp reactions from the Opposition. Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari said that the law and order situation in the State was in shambles.

“Due to Mamata Banerjee’s assurance and encouragement, criminals like Sheikh Shahjahan have assembled Rohingyas to work as his henchmen and establish a reign of terror,” Mr. Adhikari said on social media. He shared several videos of the Chief Minister where she is allegedly asking people to support her party leaders against the excesses of central agencies.

Horrific. The Law & Order Situation in West Bengal is in shambles.



ED Officials & CRPF Jawans brutally attacked in Sandeshkhali; North 24 Parganas district, while conducting Raid at TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan's house.

I doubt that Rohingyas are present amongst the Anti National… pic.twitter.com/XHboQsBVSX — Suvendu Adhikari • শুভেন্দু অধিকারী (@SuvenduWB) January 5, 2024

Comment | Evasion, silence, defence — the Trinamool Congress response to leaders accused of corruption

Later in the day, he spoke to Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the telephone. State BJP president Sukanta Majumdar wrote to the Home Minister seeking an investigation by the NIA into the violence.

BJP leader Gaurav Bhatia held a press conference in Delhi and said that law and order has collapsed but Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is at leisure. “The ED officers who went to West Bengal for investigation were attacked by the TMC goonsand illegally infiltrated Rohingyas. West Bengal has become synonymous with ‘Jungle Raj’ under Mamata Banerjee’s nose,” he said.

Trinamool Congress leadership said that the incident was a result of “continuous provocation on the part of central agencies at the behest of the BJP”.

“They [Central agencies] are daily going to Trinamool leader houses and provoking local people. In Sandeshkhali the same thing happened. We urge the people of Sandeshkhali not to fall in the trap of central agencies,” party spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said.

Minister Sashi Panja said that before elections, provocations are made to raise questions on the law and order situation of West Bengal and stir up a debate on whether Article 356 or 355 can be applied in the State.