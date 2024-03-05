GIFT a SubscriptionGift
National Conference leaders meet in Srinagar as seat sharing talks with Congress remain inconclusive

The NC also discussed the proposals put forth by the Congress on seat sharing

March 05, 2024 09:51 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - SRINAGAR

Peerzada Ashiq
Peerzada Ashiq
Party president Dr. Farooq Abdullah along with vice-president Omar Abdullah chaired the meeting of the party parliamentary board. File.

Party president Dr. Farooq Abdullah along with vice-president Omar Abdullah chaired the meeting of the party parliamentary board. File. | Photo Credit: NISSAR AHMAD

The National Conference (NC), which held several rounds of talks with its ally Congress recently over seat sharing recently, on March 5 held a meeting of top leadership in Srinagar to discuss the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

An NC spokesman said party president Dr. Farooq Abdullah along with vice-president Omar Abdullah chaired the meeting of the party parliamentary board and deliberated upon the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Sources said the NC also discussed the proposals put forth by the Congress on seat sharing. Several rounds of talks held between the NC and Congress remain inconclusive. Both the parties are part of the INDIA bloc.

J&K has five Parliament seats. The NC has been insisting that it will only have a pre-poll alliance for the seats where the BJP has won in the 2019 elections, which is Udhampur and Jammu seats.

Sources said the party was opposed to conceding to the demands of the PDP to contest from the Kashmir valley’s Rajouri-Anantnag seat. Sources said the PDP, also a member of the I.N.D.I.A bloc, has also shared its proposal with the Congress over seat sharing. 

“We are holding talks with them. In a few days, we will get to know which party will contest from which seat,” Congress state president Viqar Rasool said.  

