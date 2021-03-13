Morning digest: Quad leaders for ‘open, free’ Indo-Pacific; India and China to continue LAC talks, and more

A select list of stories to read before you start your day.

Members of the Quadrilateral Framework or ‘Quad’ will become “closer than ever before”, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, in his address to the first ever leadership summit of the grouping.

India and China will hold another round of talks between military commanders “as soon as possible” to continue the disengagement process in friction areas along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

The city of Minneapolis on Friday agreed to pay $27 million to settle a civil lawsuit from George Floyd’s family over the Black man’s death in police custody, even as jury selection continued in a former officer’s murder trial.

“LDF for Sure” is the confident campaign slogan of the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) led by the Communist Party of India (Marxist) in the Kerala Assembly election on April 6.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was on Friday discharged from SSKM Hospital where she was admitted on Wednesday after suffering a leg injury in Nandigram. Ms. Banerjee came out of the Woodburn ward on a wheelchair and was taken to her Kalighat residence.

The recent political churn in Puducherry, while altering the positions of the Congress and All India N R Congress, has also led to contrasting fortunes for the two Dravidian parties — AIADMK and DMK.

Once the new census data is available, the Centre may consider revising the number of people who get subsidised foodgrains under the National Food Security Act, Food Secretary Sudhanshu Pandey said on Friday.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has written to the Chief Secretaries of Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh to “take appropriate action as per law to check illegal influx from Myanmar into India.”

The name Lou Ottens may not ring a bell to many. It should, especially if your ears are musically inclined. He revolutionised music the world over with his invention of the compact audio cassette. He died in his native Holland at the age of 94 on March 6.

Having endured a disappointing time in the Tests, England demonstrated that white-ball cricket is a different story altogether. The visitor, the top-ranked T20 nation in the world, dismantled India with an eight-wicket victory in the first of the five-match series here on Friday.