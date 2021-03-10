West Bengal

West Bengal Assembly polls | Mamata Banerjee suffers leg injury while campaigning in Nandigram, alleges conspiracy

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee arrives to file her nomination for the Nandigram seat. File   | Photo Credit: PTI

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday suffered injuries in her leg while campaigning in Nandigram. Ms Banerjee alleged that when she was greeting people, four to five people surrounded and pushed her.

"There were no local police personnel. Even the Superintendent of Police was not there.. There is lot of swelling .. I am in pain and have to return to Kolkata," Ms Banerjee told journalists. Asked whether there was some conspiracy, Ms Banerjee, said "It is a conspiracy. They did it purposefully," she said.

The Chief Minister is returning to Kolkata by road from Nandigram which about 130 km from Kolkata. She was scheduled to return to Kolkata on Thursday morning.

According to reports, Ms Banerjee suffered injuries in her left feet. She was returning from a religious event at Ranichak area of Nandigram when the incident occurred. Ms Banerjee has been staying in Nandigram for the past two days. Earlier in the day Ms Banerjee filed nomination papers at Haldia Sub Divisional Office to contest from Nandigram. The Trinamool Congress leadership condemned the development and called it " most unfortunate".

The State's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya said the party wishes a speedy recovery to the Chief Minister.

"There should be a high-level inquiry and her allegations should be proved. She is Z category protectee and it should be proved why security personnel were not with her," Mr Bhattacharya said.

Related Topics
All India Trinamool Congress
West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021
Comments
Related Articles

West Bengal Assembly elections | Mamata is an outsider in Nandigram: Suvendu Adhikari

West Bengal Assembly elections | Mamata Banerjee files nomination from Nandigram

Defections from Trinamool mar poll landscape

West Bengal Assembly elections | ECI orders transfer of DGP Virendra

West Bengal Assembly polls | Mamata begins campaign with promise of ‘model Nandigram’

Supreme Court dismisses plea against holding West Bengal Assembly election in eight phases

SC stays arrest warrant against Bengal BJP candidate Bharati Ghosh till poll ends

West Bengal Assembly polls | Five sitting Trinamool MLAs join BJP

TMC changes its candidate for Habibpur assembly seat

Mamata asks Jharkhand CM to campaign for her in Bengal polls

West Bengal Assembly elections | Mamata Banerjee asks Jharkhand CM to campaign for her; JMM to decide on it

West Bengal Assembly polls | CPI(M)-led alliance’s stand ‘narrow, short-sighted, suicidal’, says Dipankar Bhattacharya

West Bengal Assembly polls | Modi pitches for ‘Asol Paribartan’

West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 | ‘Modi-Shah’ syndicate the only one India knows, says Mamata

Mithun Chakraborty joins BJP

West Bengal elections | ‘Outsider’ barb made against Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Assembly elections | Congress releases names of 13 candidates

West Bengal Assembly polls | Trinamool MLAs denied ticket keen on joining BJP

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari. File

West Bengal Assembly elections | Suvendu Adhikari to take on Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram

West Bengal assembly elections | PM Modi to address rally in Kolkata on March 7
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 10, 2021 7:19:51 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/elections/west-bengal-assembly/west-bengal-assembly-polls-mamata-banerjee-suffers-leg-injury-while-campaigning-in-nandigram-alleges-conspiracy/article34037176.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY