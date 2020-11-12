LAC standoff | India, China had frank discussions: MEA

‘Both sides exchanged views on disengagement at all friction points in Western Sector of border areas’

India and China held frank discussions and exchanged views on disengagement at all friction points in the Western Sector of India-China border areas during the November 6 senior military commanders talks, said an official of the Ministry of External Affairs.

Addressing the weekly interaction with the media on Thursday, official spokesperson of the Ministry, Anurag Srivastava, said both sides pushed for “settlement” of “outstanding issues.”

“The talks were candid, in-depth and constructive and both sides exchanged views on disengagement at all friction points along the Line of Actual Control in the Western Sector of India-China border areas,” said Mr. Srivastava elaborating on the talks held between senior commanders to resolve the months long tension.

Mr. Srivastava said, “India and China have agreed to maintain dialogue and communication through military and diplomatic channels, and, taking forward the discussions at this meeting of the Senior Commanders, push for the settlement of other outstanding issues.”

The Hindu reported on Thursday that both sides are working out modalities to finalise a plan for phased disengagement and de-escalation along the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh, beginning with the North Bank of Pangong Tso. Multiple sources had confirmed that the proposal from the Chinese side put forward during the talks on November 6 includes pulling back their troops and equipment from Finger 4 to Finger 8 on the North Bank.

Chinese official media, however, denied on Thursday that such a “disengagement plan” is being discussed. Global Times termed the reports “inaccurate.”