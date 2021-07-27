Morning Digest: 5 Assam policemen killed in border clash with Mizoram; Mamata to meet PM Modi today, and more

A select list of stories to read before you start your day.

As Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa resigned on Monday in Bengaluru after weeks of speculation, part of the action shifted to New Delhi and the national leadership of the BJP, which now has the task of evolving a consensus over his replacement.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee landed in Delhi on Monday for a five-day visit. This is her first trip to the Capital after the TMC’s victory in the Assembly polls. Ms. Banerjee will be meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi at 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday. She has also sought time to meet President Ramnath Kovind.

Six Assam police personnel were killed in an exchange of fire with their Mizoram counterparts after the protracted border row between the two northeastern States took a violent turn on Monday. The clashes at the border town of Vairengte also left at least 60 persons from Assam injured.

A discussion on Pegasus cyberattack in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, followed by a judicial probe are the pre-conditions for Parliament to function, the Congress said on Monday. This was to counter criticism from the government, which has accused the Opposition of disrupting Parliament for the sixth day in a row in the ongoing monsoon session.

Authorities on Monday said 164 persons had lost their lives while 100 persons were missing in the landslips and rain-related accidents caused by the unprecedented downpour that lashed western Maharashtra and the coastal Konkan region since July 22, said. In Raigad district alone, 71 persons died due to the landslips which virtually buried Taliye village in Mahad tehsil and Sakhar Sutarwadi and Kevnale in Poladpur taluk.

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha, a body of farmer unions leading protests around the national capital for the last eight months, on Monday announced it would hold a “big panchayat” in Muzaffarnagar on September 5.

Hours after she ended her second Olympic journey by becoming the first Indian female paddler to win two singles rounds in Olympics, Manika Batra opened up about the last fortnight that has kept her in the headlines, not just for her exploits on the table.

Proceedings of the Rajya Sabha were adjourned three times in the first half of Monday, as the Opposition continued raising slogans and protesting against the government on the Pegasus issue.

India is engaging all stakeholders in Afghanistan, including some parts of the Taliban, as part of a “multi-track” strategy necessitated by the advance of the Taliban militants on the ground, according to official sources, who for the first time confirmed the talks are ongoing. The talks with the militant group don’t dilute India’s concerns over the Taliban’s recent military gains, and Pakistan’s support to Taliban fighters, but signify that a negotiated power-sharing agreement is now seen as the “best case scenario” for Afghanistan.

The JEE Advanced examination, used for admission to the elite Indian Institutes of Technology, will be held on October 3, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has announced. “The examination will be conducted adhering to all COVID-protocols,” he tweeted on Monday night.

Deepak Kabra is living his dream at the Tokyo Olympics, but lack of flights to the Japanese capital due to the COVID-19 pandemic nearly robbed him of the chance of becoming the first Indian gymnastics official at the Games.

Educational bodies under the Central government have been asked to assess the status of COVID-19 vaccination among staff and teachers in schools and colleges, according to a senior Education Ministry official. This comes amid demands from a section of faculty, parents and students that vaccination must be made a pre-requisite for reopening educational institutions to ensure that the infection does not spread on campuses.

The National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG), that was conceived as a ₹20,000 crore programme in 2014 to clean up the river has so far been allocated ₹15,074 crore. Of this only ₹10,972 crore, or about two-thirds, has been released by the Finance Ministry to the NMCG, a body under the Jal Shakti Ministry, according to a response to a question in the Rajya Sabha on Monday. The NMCG further allocates the money to the riverine States.