Kisan morcha to hold ‘big panchayat’ in Muzaffarnagar on September 5

Women wings conducting the ongoing 'Kisan Sansad' (farmers parliament), under the banner of Samyukt Kisan Morcha at Mantar in New Delhi on July 26, 2021.   | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha, a body of farmer unions leading protests around the national capital for the last eight months, on Monday announced it would hold a “big panchayat” in Muzaffarnagar on September 5.

Rakesh Tikait, spokesperson of the Bharatiya Kisan Union, made the announcement in Lucknow as part of the morcha'’ plans of intensifying the stir in States. The morcha termed it as the “mission U.P.” and “mission Uttarakhand”.

Mr. Tikait said the campaign would entail intensifying the stir and reaching out to farmers in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Punjab which go to the polls early 2022.

“This movement will start from there,” Mr. Tikait said.

Issuing a threat to the U.P. government, Mr. Tikait said if it did not work in the interests of the farmers, the morcha would also blockade Lucknow.

“Lucknow ko bhi Dilli banaya jayega,” he said, adding that roads from all four sides to Lucknow would be sealed.


