Parliament proceedings | Rajya Sabha disruptions continue as Opposition protests on Pegasus

Chairman says members denied opportunity to raise issues of public importance

Proceedings of the Rajya Sabha were adjourned three times in the first half of Monday, as the Opposition continued raising slogans and protesting against the government on the Pegasus issue.

Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu said the persistent disruptions by a few had cost many MPs their opportunity to raise issues of public importance. While the Opposition MPs continued their protests during Zero Hour, Mr. Naidu said important matters about COVID-19 vaccines, the alleged attacks on press freedom and even the chance to seek clarifications from the government on the Pegasus issue were denied due to the disruptions. He said 57 matters raised by 63 MPs had been permitted during the four sittings last week but none of them could be taken up due to the disruptions. On Monday, too, there were 12 matters admitted for Zero Hour.

“We are becoming helpless day by day,” Mr. Naidu said, before adjourning the House within eight minutes of it being convened.

‘Big brother is watching’

When the House reconvened at noon, the Opposition protests continued, with a placard saying “big brother is watching” being held up in front of the Chair. Deputy Chairman Harivansh asked the protesting MPs to return to their seats and allow Question Hour to be held, before adjourning the proceedings till 2 p.m.

Once again, when the House reconvened, the protests continued as the discussion on the Marine Aids to Navigation Bill, 2021 was on. Amid the protests, the House agreed to withdraw the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Amendment Bill, 2012 as moved by Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani.

The proceedings were adjourned within minutes each time the House reconvened - first at 3 p.m., then 4 p.m. and then 5 p.m., when the House was adjourned till 11 a.m. on Tuesday. Before the last adjournment for the day, Leader of the House Piyush Goyal said there was no consensus among parties to discuss important issues despite repeated requests.

Earlier in the day, the House observed a moment of silence for the soldiers who lost their lives in the Kargil War, as Monday marked the 22nd Kargil Vijay Diwas.

The House also congratulated Saikhom Mirabai Chanu for winning a Silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics.