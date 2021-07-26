Yediyurappa submits resignation as Karnataka CM to Governor

He listed his achievements as Chief Minister and as a BJP leader at a function in Bengaluru to mark his two-year tenure in office

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on July 26 submitted his resignation to Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot in Bengaluru.

Earlier in the day, he put an end to the speculation over his continuation at the helm in Karnataka at a function in Bengaluru to mark two years in office by announcing his decision to resign from the post. He added that he would hand over his resignation letter to the Governor over the next couple of hours.

"I have decided to go to Raj Bhavan after lunch and hand over my resignation. This is not out of sadness, but out of happiness," an emotionally charged Mr. Yediyurappa announced at the end of his speech at the function in Banquet Hall of Vidhana Soudha.

In an emotional speech during which he broke down a couple of times, the veteran leader, who had been under intense pressure to step down in the last fortnight, said, "I am thankful to the high command. I am thankful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for having allowed me to be in office for two years despite the rule of no power for those above 75 years.

Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa releasing a book on his two-year tenure before announcing that he would resign, in Banquet Hall of Vidhana Soudha, Bengaluru, on July 26, 2021.

"I had to face a lot of challenges when I formed the government. The high command did not allow me to form the cabinet for one-and-a-half months despite flood and rains in Karnataka. I had to go around the State like a mad man. Last one-and-a-half years had gone into fighting the COVID-19 pandemic."

During his long speech at the banquet hall in the Vidhan Soudha, he recalled the growth of the BJP in Karnataka and the efforts that he had put in it. Among other things, he recalled going around the State for party work on a bicycle.