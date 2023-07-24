Morning Digest | Over 13,000 detained in Manipur over the last fortnight; Delhi prepares as Yamuna river level set to cross danger mark again, and more

July 24, 2023 06:42 am | Updated 06:42 am IST

Over 13,000 detained in Manipur over last fortnight; more suspects identified in May 4 sexual violence case

The Manipur police have detained over 13,000 people, holding them in preventive custody, and destroyed nearly 290 bunkers over the past fortnight, to bring a semblance of law and order in the violence-hit State.

Delhi prepares as Yamuna River water level crosses the danger mark again

Delhi administration is bracing for a possible repeat of the flooding seen 10 days ago, as the Yamuna water level breached the danger mark again on Sunday.

Six die in different incidents as heavy rain leads to flooding in Gujarat

Unprecedented flooding claimed parts of the Saurashtra region in Gujarat following incessant rain over the past three days.

Appeal to Opposition with folded hands to join the debate in Parliament on Manipur: Union Minister Anurag Thakur

The Opposition Parties have planned joint protests in Parliament on Monday on the situation in Manipur. They have been demanding a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Parliament before starting a discussion on the issue.

ASI team in Varanasi, to begin scientific survey of Gyanvapi mosque complex on Monday

A team from the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) arrived here on Sunday to conduct a scientific survey to determine if the Gyanvapi mosque located next to the Kashi Vishwanath temple is built upon a temple.

NIA files charge sheet against 9 accused linked to Babbar Khalsa International, Khalistan Tiger Force

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday filed a charge sheet against three ”listed individual terrorists” and six others associated with banned terror outfits, Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) and Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF).

Nepal’s ruling Maoist party members begin visit to India as part of ‘Know BJP’ programme

A five-member delegation of the Communist Party of Nepal (Maoist Centre) began its six-day India visit, from July 23 to 28, at the invitation of the BJP. The delegation led by Pampha Bhusal will spend two days in Uttarakhand and comes one and half months after the party leader and Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ visited India.

Spain's right poised for bitter victory as hung parliament beckons

No one party or bloc would win an outright majority in Spain's snap general election, according to a late tally with around 95% of votes counted on Sunday, despite the conservative People's Party (PP) being on course to beat the ruling Socialists.

India declare 2nd innings at 181/2, give WI target of 365 to win second Test

India declared their second innings at 181 for 2 during the final session on day four, giving the West Indies a difficult target of 365 to win the second Test here on Sunday.

Pakistan’s long-term aim is to top rankings says coach ahead of 2nd test vs Sri Lanka

Speaking to reporters ahead of the second test starting Monday, Pakistan head coach Grant Bradburn said that Pakistan’s long-term target is to become the top-ranked team. Pakistan is currently ranked sixth and a 2-0 series win will help to close the ranks on fifth-place New Zealand.

Formula One | Max Verstappen delivers Red Bull record win in Hungarian Grand Prix

Max Verstappen dominated the Hungarian Grand Prix on Sunday to deliver his Red Bull team a record-breaking 12th consecutive Formula One win.

Morocco, Benzina set to make Women’s World Cup history in a game against Germany

The 25-year-old defender will be the first player to wear the Islamic headscarf at the senior-level Women’s World Cup. She and the Atlas Lionesses face two-time World Cup champions Germany in Melbourne, Australia, on Monday.

Pace bowlers in focus as Deodhar Trophy returns after four years

The focus will be on players, especially pacers, who could potentially form the core of India’s white ball and A teams when the Deodhar Trophy kicks off in Puducherry on Monday.