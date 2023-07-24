Authorities prep up as Yamuna crosses danger mark again

July 24, 2023 01:40 am | Updated 01:40 am IST - New Delhi

The city administration is bracing for a possible repeat of the flooding seen 10 days ago, as the Yamuna water level breached the danger mark again on Sunday.

After reaching 205.96 metres at 9 a.m., the water in the river rose to 206.35 metres at 6 p.m., officials said. On July 13, the Yamuna level had hit a record high of 208.66 metres, inundating several low-lying parts of the city.

Though there has been no heavy rain in the city since, over 2 lakh cusecs of water was released from Haryana’s Hathnikund Barrage on Saturday after heavy rain upstream, causing the river level to rise.

The overflowing Yamuna has slowed down relief and rehabilitation work in flood-hit, low-lying areas. Officials were seen in boats making announcements on loudspeakers urging people living on the river banks to move to safer areas.

Amid the rising river water level, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said that people in flood relief camps were asked not to return to the low-lying areas. Over 27,000 people had been evacuated from their homes due to the floods.

At the Wazirabad water treatment plant (WTP), Delhi Irrigation and Flood Control Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj undertook an inspection and said the government is better prepared this time.

Floodwaters had forced the plant to temporarily cease operations earlier this month, affecting water supply across the city. “Delhi Jal Board is working to strengthen the walls of the WTP where flood water entered. Even if the Yamuna water level rises to 209 metres, we will not have to shut down the plant,” the Minister said.

Light to moderate rain

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department on Sunday forecast heavy to very heavy rain in parts of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand till July 25, adding that the city could see light to moderate rain over the next three days.