ASI team in Varanasi, to begin scientific survey of Gyanvapi mosque complex on Monday

The mosque's 'wazukhana', where a structure claimed by Hindu litigants to be a 'shivling' exists, will not be part of the survey

July 24, 2023 03:25 am | Updated 03:25 am IST - Varanasi (UP)

PTI
Varanasi: Gyanvapi Mosque, in Varanasi, Friday, July 21, 2023. A Varanasi court on Friday ordered a scientific survey of the Gyanvapi mosque located next to the Kashi Vishwanath temple.

Varanasi: Gyanvapi Mosque, in Varanasi, Friday, July 21, 2023. A Varanasi court on Friday ordered a scientific survey of the Gyanvapi mosque located next to the Kashi Vishwanath temple. | Photo Credit: PTI

A team from the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) arrived here on Sunday to conduct a scientific survey to determine if the Gyanvapi mosque located next to the Kashi Vishwanath temple is built upon a temple.

Varanasi District Magistrate S. Rajalingam said, "We have been intimated by the ASI that the survey will begin tomorrow."

Advocate of the Hindu side Madan Mohan Yadav said the ASI team has reached Varanasi and will start the survey of the Gyanvapi complex at around 7 am on Monday.

He added that an advocate each of the petitioners will accompany the survey team.

District judge A K Vishvesh on Friday directed the ASI to conduct a detailed scientific survey – including excavations, wherever necessary – to determine if the mosque in Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh is built upon a temple.

The mosque's 'wazukhana', where a structure claimed by Hindu litigants to be a 'shivling' exists, will not be part of the survey, following an earlier Supreme Court order protecting that spot in the complex.

The judge directed the ASI to submit a report to the court by August 4, along with videos and photographs of survey proceedings.

