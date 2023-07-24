HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

India declare 2nd innings at 181/2, give WI target of 365 to win second Test

Only three overs were possible in the afternoon session due to rain as India extended their lead to 301 runs at tea.

July 24, 2023 01:14 am | Updated 01:14 am IST - Port of Spain

PTI
India’s captain Rohit Sharma celebrates scoring half a century against West Indies during a partnership with Yashasvi JaiswalÂ on day four of their second cricket Test match at Queen’s Park in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, Sunday, July 23, 2023.

India’s captain Rohit Sharma celebrates scoring half a century against West Indies during a partnership with Yashasvi JaiswalÂ on day four of their second cricket Test match at Queen’s Park in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, Sunday, July 23, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

India declared their second innings at 181 for 2 during the final session on day four, giving the West Indies a difficult target of 365 to win the second Test here on Sunday.

Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan remained not out on 29 and 52 respectively when the declaration was made on a rain-marred day.

Only three overs were possible in the afternoon session due to rain as India extended their lead to 301 runs at tea.

India, who raced to 98 for one before an early lunch was taken due to rain, added 20 runs in three overs with the loss of Yashasvi Jaiswal (38 off 30) before heavens opened up again at the Queen's Park Oval.

Brief Scores

India: 438 and 181 for 2 in 24 overs (Rohit Sharma 57, Yashasvi Jaiswal 38, Ishan Kishan 52 not out; Shannon Gabriel 1/33).

West Indies 255 all out in 115.4 overs (Kraigg Brathwaite 75; Alick Athanaze 37; Mohammed Siraj 5/60).

Related Topics

cricket

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.