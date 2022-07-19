Morning Digest | Stalemate in India-China talk continues, one more case of monkeypox confirmed in Kerala, and more

A select list of stories to read before you start your day

A select list of stories to read before you start your day

Stalemate in India-China talks to end Eastern Ladakh standoff continues

The stalemate in the talks between India and China to end the standoff in Eastern Ladakh continues with no breakthrough in the 16th round of Corps Commander talks held on July 17.

Amid 99% polling in Presidential polls, Murmu bags a few Opposition votes

The Presidential election held on Monday was “peaceful and orderly”, with more than 99% members of the electoral college voting to elect the 15th President of the country. The contest is between the ruling National Democratic Alliance’s (NDA) Droupadi Murmu and the Opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha. Though there was no whip, a few Opposition members claimed to have voted for Ms. Murmu in various States.

Rishi Sunak tops new U.K. Prime Minister vote as only four remain in race

Former Chancellor Rishi Sunak on Monday topped the latest round of voting among the Conservative Party members of Parliament as the race to replace Boris Johnson as Prime Minister narrowed down to four, with Tom Tugendhat out of the contest after receiving the lowest votes. The former finance minister received 115 votes in the third round of voting.

Eminent singer Bhupinder Singh passes away

Eminent singer and guitarist Bhupinder Singh, who gave voice to a wounded heart for years, passed away in Mumbai on Monday evening because of multiple health issues at the age of 82.

One more case of monkeypox in Kerala

A second case of monkeypox has been confirmed in Kerala in a 31-year-old man who reached Kannur from Dubai, via Mangalore, on July 13. The State has tightened disease surveillance at all four of its international airports and help desks have been opened at these airports where trained healthcare workers have been deployed to help guide anyone, who may have symptoms or whose contacts may have tested positive for monkeypox.

Parliament adjourned on first day of Monsoon Session over Agnipath, inflation and GST

Both the Houses of Parliament witnessed adjournment on first day of the Monsoon Session as Opposition protested price-rise, the Agnipath scheme and the imposition of Goods and Services Tax on items such as packaged milk and rice.

Ukraine’s first lady Olena Zelenska on high-profile U.S. trip

Ukraine’s first lady, Olena Zelenska, met with Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday as she began a series of high-profile appearances in Washington that will include a session with U.S. counterpart Jill Biden. She meets with Jill Biden on Tuesday and will speak in the congressional auditorium at the Capitol to lawmakers on Wednesday.

Moving fast from being biggest defence importer to big exporter: PM Modi

India’s defence imports have decreased by about 21% in the last four to five years and this has happened in such a short time, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said while stating that we are moving fast from being the “biggest defence importer to a big exporter”. Mr. Modi said speaking at the Naval Innovation and Indigenisation Organisation (NIIO) seminar ‘Swavlamban’.

CBI arrests eight persons in Delhi on charge of mass rigging in NEET-UG 2022

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested eight persons, including the alleged mastermind behind the racket, on the charge of mass rigging in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) held on Sunday for admissions in undergraduate medical courses. The accused collected the user IDs and passwords of certain candidates and made necessary modifications to get allotted the desired examination centres. They also morphed the candidate’s photographs to ensure that the proxies were not caught.

Crypto legislation can only work with global collaboration: Finance Minister

The Reserve Bank of India has recommended a ban on cryptocurrencies citing ‘destabilising effects’ for the country’s monetary and fiscal health, but a law to regulate or ban cryptocurrencies can only be effective once there’s some form of international agreement in place, the Finance Minister said.

Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav: Indian Railways announces week long celebrations

The Indian Railways on Monday announced a week-long celebration as part of ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ which commemorates 75 years of independence, wherein the importance of 27 trains and 75 railway stations to the freedom struggle will be highlighted from July 18-23. The identified trains will be flagged off by family members of freedom fighters and these will be appropriately decorated and historical facts.

Adani Wilmar cuts prices of edible oil by up to ₹30 per litre

Edible oil firm Adani Wilmar, which sells its products under Fortune brand, on Monday announced reduction in cooking oil prices by up to ₹30 per litre amid fall in global prices. The maximum reduction has been done in soyabean oil. The stocks with new prices will reach market soon.

Ben Stokes announces ODI retirement, says three formats unsustainable

Star England all-rounder Ben Stokes on Monday made a surprise announcement to retire from ODI cricket. The 31-year-old will play his last ODI against South Africa at his home ground in Durham on Tuesday. Stokes, who is England's Test captain, has scored 2919 runs in 104 ODIs and taken 74 wickets.

Narinder Batra quits as FIH and IOA president

Narinder Batra’s long association with sports administration came to an end on Monday even as the beleaguered administrator was subjected to CBI searches in a corruption case across States. Batra resigned as the International Hockey Federation (FIH) president, and also tendered his resignation as the IOA president. The resignations came on a day the CBI searched his premises in Delhi and Jammu in a corruption case accusing Batra of siphoning Rs 35 lakh of Hockey India funds for personal use.

Under RBI’s ombudsman scheme, 7,813 complaints received against digital apps and recovery agents

As many as 7,813 complaints against banks and non-banking finance companies (NBFCs), pertaining to digital lending applications and recovery agents, were received under the Integrated Ombudsman Scheme of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) during the last financial year, the Central government said in a written reply in Lok Sabha.

La. Ganesan takes oath as West Bengal governor

La Ganesan on July 18 evening took oath as the new governor of West Bengal following the resignation of Jagdeep Dhankhar, who has been nominated by the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) as its vice presidential candidate. Mr. Ganesan, who is also the governor of Manipur, has been given the additional charge of West Bengal.

SC asks Uttar Pradesh to not take any action against Zubair without its nod

The Supreme Court on Monday said the "vicious cycle" of cases filed by the Uttar Pradesh Police against Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair for his tweets seem to have "similar content" and ordered the State to not take any precipitate action against him without the apex court's permission.