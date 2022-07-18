President Kovind accepts Jagdeep Dhankhar’s resignation as West Bengal Governor

The Hindu Bureau July 18, 2022 02:30 IST

Mr. Dhankhar’s resignation comes a day after he was announced as the vice-presidential candidate of the ruling National Democratic Alliance

President Ram Nath Kovind has accepted the resignation of West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, a statement from Rashtrapati Bhavan said on Sunday. Manipur Governor La. Ganesan has been assigned additional responsibility of West Bengal until regular arrangements are made, the statement added. Mr. Dhankhar's resignation comes a day after he was announced as the vice-presidential candidate of the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA). "The President of India has been pleased to appoint Shri La. Ganesan, Governor of Manipur to discharge the functions of the Governor of West Bengal, in addition to his own duties from the date he assumes charge of the office of the Governor of West Bengal, until regular arrangements are made," the Rashtrapati Bhavan statement said.



