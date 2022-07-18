La. Ganesan takes oath as West Bengal governor

PTI July 18, 2022 19:38 IST

Mr. was administered the oath of office by Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court Prakash Shrivastava in the presence of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

NDA vice presidential candidate Jagdeep Dhankhar with La. Ganesan during a lunch hosted by Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, in New Delhi, on July 17. | Photo Credit: PT

La Ganesan on July 18 evening took oath as the new governor of West Bengal following the resignation of Jagdeep Dhankhar, who has been nominated by the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) as its vice presidential candidate. Mr. Ganesan, who is also the governor of Manipur, has been given the additional charge of West Bengal. He was administered the oath of office by Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court Prakash Shrivastava in the presence of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, other State ministers and Speaker Biman Banerjee. Ms. Banerjee welcomed the new governor by presenting him a flower bouquet after the swearing-in ceremony. Also Read Jagdeep Dhankhar is NDA’s Vice-President candidate The BJP had on July 16 announced Mr. Dhankhar’s candidature for election to the post of vice president.



