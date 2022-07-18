La. Ganesan takes oath as West Bengal governor
Mr. was administered the oath of office by Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court Prakash Shrivastava in the presence of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee
La Ganesan on July 18 evening took oath as the new governor of West Bengal following the resignation of Jagdeep Dhankhar, who has been nominated by the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) as its vice presidential candidate.
Mr. Ganesan, who is also the governor of Manipur, has been given the additional charge of West Bengal.
He was administered the oath of office by Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court Prakash Shrivastava in the presence of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, other State ministers and Speaker Biman Banerjee.
Ms. Banerjee welcomed the new governor by presenting him a flower bouquet after the swearing-in ceremony.
The BJP had on July 16 announced Mr. Dhankhar’s candidature for election to the post of vice president.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.