India

La. Ganesan takes oath as West Bengal governor

NDA vice presidential candidate Jagdeep Dhankhar with La. Ganesan during a lunch hosted by Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, in New Delhi, on July 17.

NDA vice presidential candidate Jagdeep Dhankhar with La. Ganesan during a lunch hosted by Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, in New Delhi, on July 17. | Photo Credit: PT

La Ganesan on July 18 evening took oath as the new governor of West Bengal following the resignation of Jagdeep Dhankhar, who has been nominated by the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) as its vice presidential candidate.

Mr. Ganesan, who is also the governor of Manipur, has been given the additional charge of West Bengal.

He was administered the oath of office by Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court Prakash Shrivastava in the presence of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, other State ministers and Speaker Biman Banerjee.

Ms. Banerjee welcomed the new governor by presenting him a flower bouquet after the swearing-in ceremony.

Also Read
Jagdeep Dhankhar is NDA’s Vice-President candidate

The BJP had on July 16 announced Mr. Dhankhar’s candidature for election to the post of vice president. 


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
West Bengal
state politics
politics
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 18, 2022 7:44:19 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/la-ganesan-takes-oath-as-west-bengal-governor/article65654847.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY