Morning Digest | Uttarakhand Govt. orders immediate evacuation of people from Joshimath ‘danger zone’; Centre bans proxy outfit of Jaish-e-Mohammed, and more

January 07, 2023 07:56 am | Updated 07:57 am IST

Uttarakhand Government to evacuate people from Joshimath ‘danger zone’

The Uttarakhand Government on Friday announced its plan to evacuate all the families living in the “danger zone” in Joshimath, also known as the gateway to the Badrinath temple, with immediate effect. Apart from creating a temporary rehabilitation centre for residents displaced by damage to their homes, the State government will also pay them ₹4,000 per month towards rent for the next six months.

Govt bans PAFF, a proxy outfit of Jaish-e-Mohammed

The Centre Friday, January 6, 2023, banned the People's Anti-Fascist Front (PAFF), a proxy outfit of the terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed, for its involvement in terror acts in Jammu and Kashmir and elsewhere. The Union Home Ministry also designated Arbaz Ahmad Mir, a Lashkar-e-Taiba member, as an individual terrorist under the stringent anti-terror law Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

Remote work helped in saving jobs during COVID- 19: ILO Report

Short-time work and work-sharing measures or other forms of job retention helped to reduce the volume of work and save jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic, said a report of the International Labour Organisation (ILO) released on Friday.

India to host ‘Voice of the Global South Summit’

In a bid to articulate the views of the developing countries regarding the effects of the pandemic and the war in Ukraine, India will hold a major international summit next week. Elaborating the event Official Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, invitation letters have been sent to participants from “more than 120 countries”.

Royal Navy ship on permanent deployment in Indo-Pacific makes first port call in India

The Royal Navy’s offshore patrol vessel, HMS Tamar, sailed to the Andaman and Nicobar Islands on January 6, 2023 as part of its permanent deployment in the Indo-Pacific. India is the first port of call for the ship and underlines the United Kingdom’s and India’s intent to collaborate in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) and wider Indo-Pacific., the U.K. High Commission said in a statement

BSF stopped Kuki-Chin refugees of Bangladesh from entering Mizoram, says Rajya Sabha MP

As another round of refugee crisis brews on the Mizoram-Bangladesh border, several members of the Kuki-Chin community were “pushed back” by the Border Security Force (BSF) on Friday, according to K. Vanlalvena, a Rajya Sabha member from Mizoram.

Centre flags discriminatory tender conditions against local suppliers

The Union Government has flagged over a dozen “restrictive and discriminatory” conditions which prevented local suppliers from participating in the bidding process. The tweaking of the tender conditions was in violation of the Public Procurement (Preference to Make in India) Order, 2017, issued to protect the interests of local suppliers.

Wells Fargo sacks employee after Air India urination incident

The Air India passenger who allegedly urinated on a co-traveller mid-flight in an inebriated condition, Shankar Mishra, was on Friday sacked by his employer Wells Fargo. The accused, however, remains untraceable even as the Delhi Police have issued a look-out circular (LOC) and deployed four teams across three cities to nab him.

‘RRR’, ‘All That Breathes’ enter BAFTA 2023 longlist

Making for an exciting awards season for India, S.S. Rajamouli’s period action blockbuster “RRR” and Shaunak Sen’s celebrated documentary “All That Breathes” have made it to the BAFTA Film Awards longlist, the organisers said on Friday.

Now Santhals of Jharkhand stake claim to Parasnath Hills; will launch protest from January 17

A day after the Central government assured members of the Jain community that sanctity of their holy place, Sammed Shikharji on Parasnath hills in Jharkhand, will be maintained and there would be no move to promote the place as a “tourist place”, members of the Santhal tribe in the State have staked claim to the hill as their Marang Buru (hill deity).

SC directs road safety committee to build framework in two weeks to monitor road safety

The Supreme Court on Friday directed its committee led by a former apex court judge, Justice A.M. Sapre, to meet with the Road Transport Secretary within two weeks and work out a framework to mould State-specific guidelines for the electronic monitoring and enforcement of road safety across States even as it acknowledged that speeding is the main cause of fatal accidents on Indian roads.

McCarthy offers deal to end standoff in U.S. House speaker fight

The contours of a deal that could make Republican leader Kevin McCarthy the U.S. House speaker have begun to emerge after three grueling days and 11 failed votes in a political spectacle unseen in a century.