India to host ‘Voice of the Global South Summit’

January 06, 2023 09:23 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - NEW DELHI

In a bid to articulate the views of the developing countries regarding the effects of the pandemic and the war in Ukraine, India will hold a major international summit next week. Elaborating the event Official Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, invitation letters have been sent to participants from “more than 120 countries”.

“I am very happy to announce a new and unique initiative that India will be taking this year. We will be hosting a special virtual summit on 12 and 13 January 2023 — next week. This summit which will be called the ‘Voice of the Global South Summit’ under the theme - ‘Unity of Voice, Unity of Purpose’ - essentially envisages bringing together countries of the global south and share their perspectives and priorities on a common platform across a whole range of issues,” said Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra presenting the idea of the event.

Foreign Secretary Kwatra said the event will have eight ministerial sessions including finance, energy, education, foreign affairs, and commerce. One of the sessions will focus on generating ideas for India’s G-20 Presidency.

The officials did not confirm if participants from Pakistan, China, and Afghanistan will be part of the summit.

Mr. Kwatra described the summit as a “ unique and new initiative” which will generate ideas that will be taken forward at the Global level. India has traditionally supported the cause of the ‘Global South’ and the Foreign Secretary indicated the virtual summit will take that tradition forward.