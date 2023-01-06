Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami orders immediate evacuation of people from Joshimath ‘danger zone’

January 06, 2023 10:15 pm | Updated 11:18 pm IST - New Delhi

The Uttarakhand Government on Friday announced its plan to evacuate all the families living in the “danger zone” in Joshimath, also known as the gateway to the Badrinath temple, with immediate effect. Apart from creating a temporary rehabilitation centre for residents displaced by damage to their homes, the State government will also pay them ₹4,000 per month towards rent for the next six months.

As the Congress accused the BJP government of neglecting the plight of residents for a long time, leading to the revered town left on the verge of “sinking”, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami is expected to visit Joshimath to take stock of the situation.

During a review meeting at the State capital Dehradun on Friday, the Chief Minister asked officials to ensure all arrangements for the rehabilitation of all families affected by landslides in Joshimath town. Officials of the district administration briefed Mr. Dhami on the situation on the ground via video conferencing.

“In this situation of crisis, there is a need to pay attention to the safety and security of life and property,” Mr. Dhami said. He also asked officials to expedite the shifting of people living in the affected areas.

The administration has also been tasked with working on an immediate and long-term action plan to manage the situation. A National Disaster Response Force team will be deployed in Joshimath on priority basis.

Taking cognisance of media reports, the Ministry of Jal Shakti on Friday constituted a committee to conduct a rapid study of the occurrence of land subsidence and its impact in the Joshimath region. In its statement, the Ministry said the committee will ascertain the cause and effects of landslides, and measures to be taken to safeguard human settlements, buildings, highways infrastructure, riverine system, etc.

The committee will be made up of representatives from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change; the Central Water Commission; the Geological Survey of India; the National Mission for Clean Ganga; Uttarakhand State Programme Management Group; and the National Institute of Hydrology, Ministry of Jal Shakti.

A primary survey by the district administration shows 603 buildings have developed deep cracks in Joshimath. As many as 44 families have been evacuated and moved to rehabilitation camps set up by the government. With the threat of disaster looming large, over 60 families have vacated their homes on their own, sources said.