Royal Navy ship on permanent deployment in Indo-Pacific makes first port call in India

January 06, 2023 08:38 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Royal Navy’s offshore patrol vessel, HMS Tamar, sailed to the Andaman and Nicobar Islands on January 6, 2023 as part of its permanent deployment in the Indo-Pacific. India is the first port of call for the ship and underlines the United Kingdom’s and India’s intent to collaborate in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) and wider Indo-Pacific., the U.K. High Commission said in a statement.

“Over the next five days, the ship and her crew will undertake capability demonstrations and maritime exercises with the Indian Navy,” the statement said. HMS Tamar is one of two Royal Navy vessels on permanent deployment in the Indo-Pacific as set out in the U.K.’s Integrated Review.

“The work HMS Tamar and her crew are doing with allies, partners and friends across the Indo-Pacific is crucial. As threats to global peace and stability mount, the Royal Navy values deeply its relationship with the Indian Navy in a shared endeavour to confront those who challenge the rules-based system and ensure peace and prosperity on and from the sea,” First Sea Lord, Admiral Sir Ben Key, said.

Acting British High Commissioner to India, Christina Scott, said: “ HMSTamar’s deployment is the U.K.’s Indo-Pacific tilt in action and its visit, further evidence of the importance we attach to defence and security relationship with India”.

“The Indo-Pacific, and indeed India, will drive future growth and prosperity for the world. It is imperative that it remains free and open to all in support of trade, shared security and values,” she added.

India and U.K. have signed a white shipping agreement which enables information sharing across the whole of the IOR, the statement noted. In June 2021, the U.K. posted its first permanent liaison officer at the Indian Navy’s Information Fusion Centre for Indian Ocean Region (IFC-IOR) in Gurugram to enhance maritime domain awareness in the region.

In October 2021, U.K.’s carrier strike group led by HMS Queen Elizabeth undertook its maiden overseas deployment to IOR during which the two countries conducted Exercise Konkan Shakti involving all three services.

The Integrated Review published in March 2021 committed the U.K. to becoming the European country with the broadest, most integrated presence in the Indo-Pacific.