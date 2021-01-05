Morning Digest: England returns to full coronavirus lockdown; talks between Centre and farm unions end in stalemate, and more

A select list of stories to read before you start your day

Nearly 56 million people in England will return to a full coronavirus lockdown, possibly until mid-February, to try to cut spiralling infection rates, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday.

The seventh round of talks between Union Ministers and protesting farm unions on Monday failed to resolve the deadlock over three new agricultural reform laws.

The EU’s drugs watchdog held off authorising Moderna’s coronavirus jab on Monday despite bringing forward a special meeting, as criticism mounts of the bloc’s slow vaccine roll-out.

In the first high-level visit by a foreign official to Sri Lanka this year, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar will be in Colombo from January 5 to 7 and hold bilateral talks with President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and his counterpart Dinesh Gunawardena, official statements from both capitals said.

The Supreme Court will on Tuesday pronounce judgment on various petitions challenging the re-development project of the Central Vista area here.

Ajay Tyagi, the contractor responsible for the construction of the gallery of the Muradnagar crematorium whose roof collapsed on Sunday was arrested late on Monday night by the Ghaziabad police, official sources said.

Both Bharat Biotech and the Serum Institute of India (SII), which have received approval from the Drugs Controller General of India for manufacturing and distributing their COVID-19 vaccines, are expected to submit reports every 15 days on adverse events among those vaccinated, if any, for two months.

India was approaching its two-year term on the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) with “a strong commitment to reformed multilateralism”, India’s Permanent Representative to the UN , T.S. Tirumurti said on Monday.

While talks were underway between farmer leaders and Union Ministers in central Delhi on Monday, protesters at the Singhu border were gearing up for the January 26 tractor parade.

Krishna Ella, Chairman of Bharat Biotech, the company that has made Covaxin and got approval to market the vaccine in ‘clinical trial mode,’ said 10 million doses of the vaccine were ready and efficacy data, showing the vaccine’s ability to protect against COVID-19, would be available by March.

The Indian team-management has been seeking a left-arm paceman as an option in Test cricket for quite some time now.It called Rajasthan’s Aniket Chowdhary to bowl at the Indian team nets. Aniket was sharp, held promise but was derailed by injuries.