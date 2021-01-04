Central Vista: Supreme Court will pronounce judgment on January 5

Bench earlier said it would examine land use, environmental regulations

The Supreme Court will on Tuesday pronounce judgment on various petitions challenging the re-development project of the Central Vista area here.

A Bench led by Justice A.M. Khanwilkar, while reserving the case for judgment in early November, had said the court would examine whether the project complied with land use and environmental regulations peculiar to the area which houses the Parliament and Central Secretariat buildings.

It had also indicated that it may not have to fully accept submissions made by the petitioners that there was a prohibition on building new structures.

On December 7, the Supreme Court had allowed the foundation stone ceremony for the new Parliament building to go ahead as scheduled on December 10 after the government gave an undertaking to keep in abeyance the construction or demolition of buildings and shifting of trees and wait for the verdict.

The court had, on that day, expressed displeasure with the Centre for ‘aggressively’ continuing with the construction, demolition and shifting of trees even as the questions concerning the legality of the project was in court.

The government has defended its multi-crore Central Vista re-development plan saying the existing building, which is nearly 100 years old, is under tremendous pressure and not a brick of the heritage structures will be touched while constructing the new Parliament, Central Secretariat and various Ministries.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta had argued that the re-devleopment plan was a “broad vision”. On the practical side, it would save the exchequer ₹1,000 crore annually and improve coordination among Ministries which would be housed in 10 buildings vantageously connected via metro rail.

The petitioners, including Rajeev Suri, represented by advocate Shikhil Suri, have objected to the proposed change in land usage of the Central Vista, the historical boulevard of approximately 3.5 km from the Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate, and further to the National Stadium, is a symbol of India’s historic past, its nationhood, its vibrant democracy.

“It is where living history breathes from every inch of this cherished stretch of land, where the Republic Day parade and Beating Retreat are held every year. The Central Vista is an essential ingredient of our sovereignty and pride, and also where recreational spaces are available for the enjoyment by the citizens,” they had contended.