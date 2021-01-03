15 dead after roof of crematorium collapses in Ghaziabad

Expressing grief, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed senior officials of the Meerut zone to rush to the spot and provide relief to the injured

At least 15 people died and many were seriously injured when the roof of a corridor in a crematorium in Muradnagar town of Ghaziabad collapsed on January 3, officials said.

A rescue operation has been launched by the district administration and a team of National Disaster Rescue Force (NDRF) has reached the spot as more people are still feared to be trapped in the debris.

Local sources said the incident happened when a few people who came to attend the last rites of a local fruit merchant gathered under the roof due to the heavy rain.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Iraj Raja said the injured have been taken to MMG Hospital in Ghaziabad. “The rescue operation is almost over but we are still scanning the area for any possible bodies or injured people beneath the debris.”

He said the cremation ground catered to a large area and at a given time last rites of 2-3 deceased are being conducted. “The corridor was almost 25 feet long and prima facie it seems the roof came down because of heavy downpour,” he said.

Muradnagar MLA Ajit Tyagi said, “The roof of the waiting area was built only a couple of months back. Those guilty of laxity would not be spared.”

Expressing grief, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed senior officials of the Meerut zone to rush to the spot and provide relief to the injured.

(Inputs from PTI)