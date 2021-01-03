15 dead after roof of crematorium collapses in Ghaziabad

At least 15 people died and many were seriously injured when the roof of a corridor in a crematorium in Muradnagar town of Ghaziabad collapsed on January 3, officials said.
A rescue operation has been launched by the district administration and a team of National Disaster Rescue Force (NDRF) has reached the spot as more people are still feared to be trapped in the debris.
Local sources said the incident happened when a few people who came to attend the last rites of a local fruit merchant gathered under the roof due to the heavy rain.
Superintendent of Police (Rural) Iraj Raja said the injured have been taken to MMG Hospital in Ghaziabad. “The rescue operation is almost over but we are still scanning the area for any possible bodies or injured people beneath the debris.”
He said the cremation ground catered to a large area and at a given time last rites of 2-3 deceased are being conducted. “The corridor was almost 25 feet long and prima facie it seems the roof came down because of heavy downpour,” he said.
Muradnagar MLA Ajit Tyagi said, “The roof of the waiting area was built only a couple of months back. Those guilty of laxity would not be spared.”
Expressing grief, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed senior officials of the Meerut zone to rush to the spot and provide relief to the injured.
(Inputs from PTI)
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath