Morning Digest | Gen. Rawat, Kalyan Singh awarded Padma Vibhushan; Pfizer starts Omicron-specific COVID-19 vaccine trial; and more

A select list of stories to read before you start your day

General Bipin Rawat, first Chief of Defence Staff who died in an air crash recently, and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Kalyan Singh who headed the State during the Babri Masjid demolition were conferred with Padma Vibushan posthumously on the eve of the Republic Day. Padma Vibhushan, part of the Padma series, is the second highest civilian award.

Former West Bengal Chief Minister and veteran CPI(M) leader Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee on Tuesday refused Padma Bhushan award.

The Ministry of Home Affairs had earlier in the day announced Padma awards and Mr. Bhattacharjee’s name was among the recipient of Padma Bhushan awards. He was given the award in the field of Public Affairs.

Pfizer and its partner BioNTech have begun enrolment for a clinical trial to test the safety and immune response of their Omicron-specific COVID-19 vaccine in adults aged up to 55, the companies said in a statement on January 25.

Amid reports of some job aspirants indulging in vandalism and unlawful activities, the Ministry of Railways on Tuesday said they may face lifetime debarment from obtaining a Railway job.

“Videos of such activities will be examined with the help of specialised agencies and candidates/aspirants found indulged in unlawful activities will be liable for police action as well as lifetime debarment from obtaining Railway job.,” it said.

Decommissioned Indian naval ship (INS) Khukri will be handed over to the Diu administration on Wednesday so that it can be developed as a full-scale museum, the Indian Navy has said. The missile corvette was decommissioned on December 23 last year after 32 years of service, the Navy's statement issued on Tuesday noted.

Union Law and Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday said while the judiciary had the right to criticise the Election Commission of India, “judges should think about the language used”.

Mr. Rijiju, while addressing the ECI’s National Voters Day event here, said attempts to discredit the ECI were akin to attempts to discredit the Indian democracy.

Ukraine has not witnessed the arrival of any “full-fledged Russian strike group” near its border, informed and reliable sources have said. The Hindu has learned that the Western negotiators and Russia may consider “medium level solution”, including freezing NATO’s eastward expansion “for some time”.

U.S. President Joe Biden declared “total” unity among Western powers on Monday after crisis talks with European leaders on deterring Russia from an attack against Ukraine, while the Pentagon said 8,500 U.S. troops were put on standby for possible deployment to boost NATO.

The upcoming Union Budget for 2022-23 should include higher allocations for the rural employment guarantee programme, a new plan to generate urban jobs and fresh cuts in fuel taxes, to revive flailing consumption demand in the economy, credit rating agency Crisil said.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) on Tuesday said it will invest ₹10,000 crore over the next five years in setting up city gas distribution networks in the cities for which it secured licences in the latest bidding round.

Star para athlete Devendra Jhajharia was on Tuesday named for the prestigious Padma Bhushan, the third highest civilian honour in the country, while Olympic-gold winning javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra was among the eight sportspersons named for the Padma Shri award.

Rohit Sharma, Washington Sundar and Rishi Dhawan are set to return to India’s squad for the limited-overs series versus West Indies, starting in Ahmedabad on February 6. The national selection panel, headed by former India pacer Chetan Sharma, is set to pick the squad this week for three ODIs and three T20Is.