Devendra Jhajharia gets Padma Bhushan

He won a silver in the F46 event at the Tokyo Paralympics last year

Star para athlete Devendra Jhajharia was on Tuesday named for the prestigious Padma Bhushan, the third highest civilian honour in the country, while Olympic-gold winning javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra was among the eight sportspersons named for the Padma Shri award.

The 40-year old Jhajharia won two gold medals in the javelin competition of Paralympic Games, 2004 Athens and more recently in Rio 2016.

He won a silver in the F46 event at the Tokyo Paralympics last year.

Neeraj, the 24-year-old javelin thrower, made history at the Tokyo Olympics by becoming the first Indian to win a gold in track and field in the Games' history.

The other Padma Shri awardees include 20-year-old para shooter Avani Lekhara, para badminton player Pramod Bhagat and para javelin thrower Sumit Antil.

Also getting the honour was 93-year-old Kalaripayattu (indigenous martial art form) legend Sankaranarayana Menon Chundayil, former international martial arts champion Faisal Ali Dar, the 67-year-old former Indian football team captain Brahmanand Sankhwalkar and 29-year-old women's hockey player Vandana Kataria.