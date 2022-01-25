Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee refuses Padma Bhushan award

The 77-year-old politician has been away from public life due to his failing health.

Former West Bengal Chief Minister and veteran CPI(M) leader Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee on Tuesday refused Padma Bhushan award.

The Ministry of Home Affairs had earlier in the day announced Padma awards and Mr. Bhattacharjee’s name was among the recipient of Padma Bhushan awards. He was given the award in the field of Public Affairs.

“I know nothing about this award. No one has told me anything about it. If they have decided to offer Padma Bhushan to me, I refuse to accept it.,” a statement by Mr. Bhattacharjee said.

The 77-year-old politician has been away from public life due to his failing health. Mr. Bhattacharjee held the office of Chief Minister of West Bengal from 2000 to 2011.