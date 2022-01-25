Don’t get ‘misguided’, Railways tells job-seekers

‘Fair process will be undertaken’

Amid reports of some job aspirants indulging in vandalism and unlawful activities, the Ministry of Railways on Tuesday said they may face lifetime debarment from obtaining a Railway job.

“It has come to notice that aspirants of Railway job have indulged in vandalism/unlawful activities like protesting on railway tracks, disruption of train operations, damaging railway properties etc.,” the Ministry said in a public notice.

It said such misguided activities are the highest level of indiscipline, rendering such aspirants unsuitable for Railway/Government jobs.

“Videos of such activities will be examined with the help of specialised agencies and candidates/aspirants found indulged in unlawful activities will be liable for police action as well as lifetime debarment from obtaining Railway job.,” it said.

It said the Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) are committed to conduct a fair and transparent recruitment process maintaining highest standards of integrity.

“Railway job aspirants/candidates are advised not to be misguided or come under the influence of such elements who are trying to use them for fulfilling their own selfish ends.”

On Monday, alleging discrepancies in the results of an exam conducted by the RRB, thousands of protesters in Bihar gathered on railway tracks.

(with inputs from PTI)