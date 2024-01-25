Morning Digest | Star India boxer Mary Kom announces retirement; keeping a close watch on Red Sea situation, says India, and more

January 25, 2024 07:10 am | Updated 07:10 am IST

Star India boxer Mary Kom draws curtain on remarkable career

Six-time World Champion and 2012 Olympic medallist Mangte Chungneijang Mary Kom on January 24 announced her retirement from boxing. Mary Kom hung her boxing gloves as the International Boxing Association’s (IBA) rules allow male and female boxers to fight in elite-level competition only till the age of 40.

Sangh Parivar to take over 50 lakh people to visit Ayodhya in months to come

With an aim to maintain the massive nationwide momentum around Ram temple, various wings of the Sangh Parivar — including the RSS and BJP — will be taking over 50 lakh people to Ayodhya for a visit to the temple in the months to come.

Red Sea situation: Centre keeping a close watch, says Sonowal

Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways and AYUSH, Sarbananda Sonowal on January 24 said that the Government of India was keeping a close watch on the situation that is unfolding in that Red Sea region.

INDIA division in West Bengal, Punjab may help split anti-incumbency votes against Trinamool, AAP

Seven months after its formation, the INDIA bloc is facing its grimmest crisis, reeling under the twin blows of the Trinamool Congress and Aam Aadmi Party’s declarations that they will not have any truck with the Congress in West Bengal and Punjab respectively.

Transporters to strike on February 16 over BNS provisions on hit-and-run cases

Eight unions of truck drivers and transport workers have decided to support the industrial and rural strikes called by the Central Trade Unions (CTUs) and Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) on February 16.

Meitei group sets peace terms for Manipur Chief Minister, MLAs

The Arambai Tenggol (AT), a Meitei radical group allegedly at the forefront of the ongoing ethnic conflict in Manipur, on Wednesday extracted a pledge from MLAs across the State’s Imphal Valley to “convey the concerns of the people” to the Centre.

Top U.S. officials to head to India this week, to discuss bilateral ties and Quad dates

Top U.S. diplomats will travel to Delhi this week to discuss bilateral issues, energy cooperation and are also expected to discuss possible dates for the Quad Summit with U.S.-Australia-Japan-India leaders as well as shore up ties amidst speculation of a ‘pause’ in the past few months.

Liverpool reach League Cup final after 1-1 draw with Fulham

Luis Diaz scored an early goal and Liverpool held on to book their berth in the League Cup final after a 1-1 draw with Fulham in the second leg of their semi-final tie at Craven Cottage on Wednesday.

Sri Lankan Parliament approves controversial Online Safety Bill

Sri Lankan Parliament on Wednesday approved with amendments the controversial Online Safety Bill that seeks to regulate online content amid criticism from the opposition that claimed it will stifle freedom of speech.

Government cannot choose which law to follow, says Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on January 24 said the Parliament is a “supreme, eternal and indivisible entity in a democracy” and the Union government or its law officer cannot say they will not follow a law enacted by the Parliament.

Test cricket returns to Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium after four years

Test cricket returns to Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Uppal after four years when India takes on England in the first of the five-match Test series from Thursday but without one of the most popular and successful batters ever, Virat Kohli, who pulled off the first two Tests because of personal reasons.

Union Cabinet congratulates PM Modi for grand consecration ceremony at Ram temple in Ayodhya

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday adopted a resolution felicitating Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a grand consecration ceremony at Ram temple in Ayodhya.

North Korea fires several cruise missiles towards Yellow Sea: Seoul military

North Korea fired several cruise missiles towards the Yellow Sea on Wednesday, Seoul’s military said, the latest in a series of tension-raising moves by the nuclear-armed state.