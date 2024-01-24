GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Union Cabinet congratulates PM Modi for grand consecration ceremony at Ram temple in Ayodhya

January 24, 2024 10:32 pm | Updated 10:55 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony of Ram temple, in Ayodhya.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony of Ram temple, in Ayodhya. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday adopted a resolution felicitating Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a grand consecration ceremony at Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Addressing the media, Union Minister Anurag Thakur said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, on behalf of his Cabinet colleagues, read out the resolution lauding Mr. Modi for the unprecedented accomplishments under his leadership.

The country’s body had got independence in 1947, but the “pran pratishtha of its soul happened on January 22, 2023, through the Prime Minister, said Mr. Thakur, while referring to the resolution. The pran pratistha of Ram Lalla was a moment for the Indian civilisation that arrived after a wait of several centuries, he said.

ALSO READ
On Day 1, roughly three lakh devotees offer prayers at Ayodhya temple

“...Today we can say that, not from a political but spiritual point of view, the destiny has chosen you for the pran pratishtha of Lord Ram, the foundation of India’s Sanatani movement and global impact,” said the resolution.

Stating that it was a lifetime opportunity for the Cabinet members to have witnessed the event, the resolution said the kind of emotional outpouring of people they witnessed across the country during the pran pratishtha showed that it was the birth of a new era.

The resolution said, considering the amount of love the Prime Minister had received from the people, he was not only a leader of the masses, but was now instrumental in ushering in the new era.

