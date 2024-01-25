Test cricket returns to Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium after four years

January 25, 2024 12:42 am | Updated 12:42 am IST

HYDERABAD

Test cricket returns to Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Uppal after four years when India takes on England in the first of the five-match Test series from Thursday but without one of the most popular and successful batters ever, Virat Kohli, who pulled off the first two Tests because of personal reasons.

A development which might dent the attendance at the venue given the unparalleled craze and aura Kohli evokes on the cricket field by the sheer weight of his performances and character.

However, there will be a lot more to cheer on the local front when local boy and star pacer Mohd Siraj enters the field tomorrow. A stunning success story of an auto-driver’s son making it to the national team stands out as one of the shining examples of motivational scripts, giving hope to many young talent on how passion, determination and hard work can take them to the distance.

The Rohit Sharma-led Indian team will take on Ben Stokes England cricket team in conditions which might just be favourable to the fans too as the Sun has not yet become too hot and what with all stands covered with canopy all-round to give the best look possible to the venue, which was the brainchild of former India off-spinner and ex-BCCI president N. Shivlal Yadav.

Interestingly, Shivlal, who rarely came to the Uppal Stadium in the last few years, made his presence felt a couple of days before when the Indian team had its nets. He had a friendly chat with the Indian coach Rahul Dravid, chief curator Y.L. Chandrasekhar and even gave his inputs in the preparation of the pitch, which surprisingly is predicted to be a ‘turner’ given the composition of the two teams for the Test match.

With maintenance staff cleaning up the stands, the various wings of the government departments chipping in with their support, the match can be expected to be spectator-friendly.

For the benefit of the spectators, the gates will be thrown open three hours before the scheduled start of the match at 9.30 a.m. to facilitate smooth entry into the stands.

Rachakonda Commissioner of Police Sudheer Babu informed on Wednesday that 1500 policemen would be on call through the five-day Test with technology-backed surveillance in and around the stadium.

“We are focusing on ensuring that the fans are sold the snacks and beverages at the marked prices in the stands and that no fake ticket-holder enters the stadium,” he said.