Liverpool reach League Cup final after 1-1 draw with Fulham

January 25, 2024 04:11 am | Updated 04:11 am IST - LONDON

Luis Diaz scored an early goal and Liverpool held on to book their berth in the League Cup final after a 1-1 draw with Fulham in the second leg of their semi-final tie at Craven Cottage on Wednesday.

The record nine-times League Cup winners beat Fulham 3-2 on aggregate and will meet Chelsea in the Wembley final on Feb. 25 in a repeat of the 2022 final that Liverpool won on penalties.

Diaz scored in the 11th minute when he chested down a high ball in the box before cutting inside and launching a shot that took a deflection before sneaking in the near corner.

Issa Diop injected some life into the Fulham fans when he equalised in the 76th minute, kneeing home a pinpoint pass from former Liverpool player Harry Wilson.

Fulham kept pressing until the final whistle in some nerve-wrangling minutes for Premier League leaders Liverpool.