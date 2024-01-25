GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Liverpool reach League Cup final after 1-1 draw with Fulham

The record nine-times League Cup winners beat Fulham 3-2 on aggregate and will meet Chelsea in the Wembley final on Feb. 25 in a repeat of the 2022 final that Liverpool won on penalties

January 25, 2024 04:11 am | Updated 04:11 am IST - LONDON

Reuters
Liverpool’s players celebrate after the end of the English League Cup semi final second leg soccer match between Fulham and Liverpool, at Craven Cottage stadium in London, England, Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024. The game ended 1-1.

Liverpool’s players celebrate after the end of the English League Cup semi final second leg soccer match between Fulham and Liverpool, at Craven Cottage stadium in London, England, Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024. The game ended 1-1. | Photo Credit: AP

Luis Diaz scored an early goal and Liverpool held on to book their berth in the League Cup final after a 1-1 draw with Fulham in the second leg of their semi-final tie at Craven Cottage on Wednesday.

The record nine-times League Cup winners beat Fulham 3-2 on aggregate and will meet Chelsea in the Wembley final on Feb. 25 in a repeat of the 2022 final that Liverpool won on penalties.

Diaz scored in the 11th minute when he chested down a high ball in the box before cutting inside and launching a shot that took a deflection before sneaking in the near corner.

Issa Diop injected some life into the Fulham fans when he equalised in the 76th minute, kneeing home a pinpoint pass from former Liverpool player Harry Wilson.

Fulham kept pressing until the final whistle in some nerve-wrangling minutes for Premier League leaders Liverpool.

